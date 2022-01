Body My son could not wait to see the new Disney movie “Encanto.” We saw it in the theatre on Thanksgiving Day and then bought the soundtrack and counted down the days until it was released on Disney+ so we could watch it again. As any parent can imagine, I have now seen the movie several times and I know all of the songs by heart (Lin-Manuel Miranda has done it again; the music is so good).

