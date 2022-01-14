ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Going on a cruise soon? The CDC is no longer mandating COVID-19 guidelines on cruise ships; What this means

By Aliah Keller
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-Going on a cruise soon? The CDC will no longer mandate COVID-19 guidelines on cruise ships starting Saturday, but that doesn’t mean they’re going away for good.

It’s now up to the individual cruise lines to enforce them, and in many cases, they are.

The Royal Caribbean cruise lines will still keep their strict policy. That includes having proof of vaccination, getting tested before your trip, and wearing masks indoors. There are also excursion rules and limited capacity.

The Uniglobe travel agency says most cruise lines are making the same call: to keep the guidelines.

“Cruise lines, the all-inclusives in the Caribbean… everyone has a set of protocols. Nobody wants to have a problem. Nobody wants their clients to come in and get sick, so they’ve got a lot of protocols in place, and and we’re seeing people just ready to go. They want to go and they want to go now, and I don’t blame them.”

Bill Bryson, owner of Uniglobe Travel

Other cruise lines, like Norwegian, Carnival, and Princess, also will keep their strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Comments

Linda House
4d ago

Hi Angela, I hear your concern but it's up to people what they decide. Honestly, with Omicron is doesn't matter if you're on a cruise ship or in your workplace, if you're going to get COVID-19 it's going to happen. I went on a cruise with my family in November and we had a ball. I was able to enjoy all of my children and some of my grands along with nieces, nephews and close friends. We're all vaxed and I am boosted. I loved it and it was a trip for ever in my heart. We went to three islands but the ship wasn't at capacity either.With the way things are I believe that we pray, seek guidance from the Lord and enjoy life because it's very short..Yes, the mask mandate was in place except outdoor areas. But I hope and pray that whomever cruise or vacation just pay attention to their bodies and be honest if they're having symptoms. Have a great day and be blessed.

Angela burns
4d ago

That the idiots will book a Cruise and complain about not being able too visit schedule stops due to COVI outbreaks. These idiots are supposed to be adults, that make decision for others. I just can’t believe it. And then complain about it later about the horror they supposed have suffered. Just stay your dumb behind off the ship. If you pay all that money to float in a petrified dish. Go for it. Your money your life. Bye the way way buy some life insurance and stop putting up GO Fund Me. Because you failed to have life insurance. Get the Ffff out of here.

Wheeling, WV
