ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Fry without the fuss with this sleek matte black Bella Air Fryer for $30

By Jeremy Glass
Huron Daily Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you still haven’t joined the Convection Current Club yet, dare I suggest this $30 Bella Air Fryer as your ticket to your kitchen’s hottest and most exclusive cult – I mean club. Compact, powerful,...

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

5 Amazon home decor finds under $25 that have shoppers obsessed

Aquadance by HotelSpa 24-Setting Slimline Showerhead and Hand Shower Combo Rating: 4.5 Stars BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Available on Amazon $21.99 Available at Walmart $26.11 Is the interior of your house or apartment has been looking a bit drab lately? You really shouldn’t feel bad because we can guarantee that you’re not alone. It’s all too easy to ignore the things around your home that make it look less chic than it should. If you’re on a budget, the last thing you want to do is spend money on expensive home upgrades. There’s something that you probably don’t realize, however. It’s the...
HOME & GARDEN
Yardbarker

22 healthy air fryer recipes

An air fryer is a magical machine that makes foods more healthy. Well…sort of. You can absolutely make foods that are healthy in it, but you can also make certain foods a bit less unhealthy when compared to their pan-fried or deep-fried counterparts. If you’re looking to cut back on calories, boost your protein or fiber intake, or just eat foods that are better for you, here are 22 healthy air fryer recipes to try.
RECIPES
bitesofwellness.com

Air Fryer Baby Potatoes

Air fryer baby potatoes are one of the easiest and tastiest side dishes, ready in 20 minutes from start to finish, these are going to become you favorite new recipe to make! Small potatoes in the air fryer are perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner and are so simple to make, all you need are potatoes, olive oil and your favorite spices!
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Air Fryer Ranch Onion Rings

Onion rings are a classic example of how breading just about anything can transform a few humble ingredients into a fun and impressive side dish or snack. But this air fryer version goes one step further, thanks to the magic of ranch seasoning powder — a tangy combination of powdered buttermilk, onion power, garlic powder, and other spices — which adds a hidden boost of flavor and doubles as seasoning for a creamy dip.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matte#Calories#Frying#Bella Air Fryer
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

This Bella Air fryer is just $35 at Best Buy right now

Get dinner on the table fast with this compact, small-household-ready air fryer that's $35 off at Best Buy right now — and marked down to just $35 itself. With four quarts of capacity — that's enough for about 3 lbs. of food in one go — this air fryer roasts, bakes, broils, air fries, and reheats dinners, lunches, and breakfasts, basically making it the go-to appliance you need when you're tempted to just order delivery. There's advanced preheat settings built into the machine, plus a 60-minute shutoff timer just in case you're in a rush bringing the food from kitchen to table (or, you know, just getting yourself out the door in the morning).
SHOPPING
thepioneerwoman.com

Air Fryer Egg Rolls

Nothing beats the crunch from a good fried egg roll, but this shortcut recipe comes pretty close—and it's all thanks to the air fryer. Instead of submerging the egg rolls in bubbling oil, brush them with a light coating of oil before letting your air fryer crisp them to perfection. While not traditional, it's an easy and fun method that produces irresistible results.
RECIPES
BHG

Air-Fryer Spiced Cashews

The air fryer is aces at toasting nuts to golden crunchy perfection. Give them time to cool before digging in--they become crunchier as they stand.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Columbian

Air Fryer Fish

What to cook when you don’t feel like cooking. It happens to us all. Maybe it’s the mess that holds you back. Or the time that you don’t have. Sometimes there is nothing that sounds good, but you still need to eat. It could go on for a night or two, or in my case, the whole week.
VANCOUVER, WA
princesspinkygirl.com

Air Fryer Garlic Knots

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. It is so quick and easy to bake a batch of Air Fryer Garlic Knots with a simple can of pizza dough crust that’s coated in olive oil and spices then dusted with parmesan and parsley. These mini bread bites are tender, flaky, crispy, and crunchy–only 5 minutes in the air fryer and you’ve made a deliciously flavorful appetizer, side, or game day hors d’oeuvre.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Air Fryer French Toast Sticks

An easy and tasty breakfast, these Air Fryer French Toast Sticks are a family hit that are filling and fun!. It seems like we are using our little air fryers for everything these days, right? I am not exaggerating when I tell you that I probably get no less than 10 messages a day asking for more air fryer recipes. You no longer need to just use them for cooking frozen foods! I continue to get asked for breakfast air fryer recipes so today I am sharing a recipe for Air Fryer French Toast Sticks! With easy to find ingredients, these come together in no time. They are also a little less work than your regular French Toast recipes. If you are looking for a fun breakfast and another delicious recipe for your air fryer, then you have to try this Air Fryer French Toast Stick recipe!
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Air Fryer Twisted Bacon

A fun breakfast side dish, this crispy Air Fryer Twisted Bacon is a unique and easy way to achieve perfectly cooked bacon!. Everything's better with bacon right? I think that statement really holds true, I love bacon in things, on things and by itself. This Air Fryer Twisted Bacon is one of my favorites. It is super easy to make using only one ingredient and it gives me the ability to use my air fryer for breakfast. If you know me, I love to use my air fryer whenever I can and this recipe is perfect for it! This bacon is great with all the things and literally is foolproof to make. So if you want a new way to eat your bacon then you absolutely have to try this Air Fryer Twisted Bacon Recipe.
RECIPES
A Beautiful Mess

Air Fried Tofu

Air frying tofu is one of my favorite ways to prepare tofu for recipes because it’s super quick and turns out crispy without even using oil. If you are looking to add a few more vegetarian or plant-based meals to your weeknights, knowing how to air fry tofu will help you out!
RECIPES
Parade

Sweet and Savory Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries Are as Crispy-Crunchy as They Are Addictive

A great way to enjoy sweet potatoes, a healthy version that is so good, is to slice them into thin strips and make french fries with them to create Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries Recipe. You can fire up your air fryer for magic results where they transform into a sweet and salty snack or side dish that you won’t have leftovers from. If you’ve not enjoyed sweet potatoes in the past, this is the recipe that might tip the scales in favor of the orange potato.
RECIPES
SPY

Amazon Shoppers Love This ‘Easy To Use’ Ring Light — Get It For Just $23 Today!

Whether working from home, attending school from your living room, or taking selfies and videos for ‘gram, TikTok, or YouTube, a ring light helps give you the extra lighting you need to really make the most of your posts. For pictures, videos, and Zoom calls, ring lights create much more flattering lighting, which really can make a big difference when meeting someone remotely. We recently updated our shopping guide to the best ring lights, and we rated the Selfila Video Conference Lighting Kit as one of the top options for working from home. Right now via Amazon Prime, you can snag...
ELECTRONICS
therecipecritic.com

Air Fryer Crab Cakes

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Air fryer crab cakes are an amazing appetizer that comes together in a snap! Each bite is tender, savory, and packed with all the crab flavor you crave!. Using an...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy