First things first. What the hell is a Dutch-style fry? I know one thing it is - delicious!. The Frying Dutchman on the 2nd floor of the Public Market House in Portland is brand new and open Monday through Saturday 10-4. They serve french fries and some sweet treats. But not just any style french fry, Dutch-style. According to one of the owners, Leon Vuong, Dutch-style means that the potato is twice-fried for extra crispiness. That makes them delicious, but what makes this a french fry not to miss, are the house-made dipping sauces.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 6 HOURS AGO