Boston man charged after alleged attempt to pass fake prescriptions leads police to drug cache

They also found 21 credit cards not in the suspect's name in his vehicle, police said.

A 28-year-old Dorchester man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to pass false drug prescriptions at a Tewksbury pharmacy, leading authorities to discover a cache of other prescription drugs in his car Wednesday evening, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to a CVS Pharmacy at 10 Main St. after reports of a man attempting to pass a fake prescription, police said. Officers there identified and arrested J’Andre Russ, who was still in the store.

Russ is also alleged to have attempted to obtain another fake prescription at the same store on Dec. 30, 2021.

Although the police have not yet confirmed the identity of the drugs they reported finding in Russ’s vehicle, it appeared to be 756 grams of codeine, two bottles of azithromycin tablets, and 49 tablets of oxycodone, along with a fake Massachusetts ID, two bags of marijuana edibles, and 21 credit cards not in Russ’s name.

In addition, Russ was carrying $1,000 in cash, police said.

Russ is charged with Trafficking Over 200 Grams of a Class A Substance, two counts of Uttering a False Prescription, Furnishing a False Identification to Law Enforcement, two counts of Possession of a False RMV Document, two counts of Possession With Intent to Distribute a Class B Substance, Possession of a Class E Substance, and Fugitive from Justice.

The last of these charges stems from the fact that Russ has three warrants for his arrest, two from Boston and one from Broward County in Florida.

As of Thursday, Russ was being held without bail and awaiting his arraignment at the Lowell District Court.