ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, MA

Boston man charged after alleged attempt to pass fake prescriptions leads police to drug cache

By Fernando Cervantes Jr.
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

They also found 21 credit cards not in the suspect's name in his vehicle, police said.

A 28-year-old Dorchester man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to pass false drug prescriptions at a Tewksbury pharmacy, leading authorities to discover a cache of other prescription drugs in his car Wednesday evening, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to a CVS Pharmacy at 10 Main St. after reports of a man attempting to pass a fake prescription, police said. Officers there identified and arrested J’Andre Russ, who was still in the store.

Russ is also alleged to have attempted to obtain another fake prescription at the same store on Dec. 30, 2021.

Although the police have not yet confirmed the identity of the drugs they reported finding in Russ’s vehicle, it appeared to be 756 grams of codeine, two bottles of azithromycin tablets, and 49 tablets of oxycodone, along with a fake Massachusetts ID, two bags of marijuana edibles, and 21 credit cards not in Russ’s name.

In addition, Russ was carrying $1,000 in cash, police said.

Russ is charged with Trafficking Over 200 Grams of a Class A Substance, two counts of Uttering a False Prescription, Furnishing a False Identification to Law Enforcement, two counts of Possession of a False RMV Document, two counts of Possession With Intent to Distribute a Class B Substance, Possession of a Class E Substance, and Fugitive from Justice.

The last of these charges stems from the fact that Russ has three warrants for his arrest, two from Boston and one from Broward County in Florida.

As of Thursday, Russ was being held without bail and awaiting his arraignment at the Lowell District Court.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston

Knife-wielding man arrested, charged in Mass. Ave. incident

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near the Huntington Ave. intersection. A man who allegedly wielded a knife on Massachusetts Avenue and was then subdued by police using a bean bag round is set to be arraigned on several charges Wednesday. Carmen Polito, 39, of Brockton, is being charged...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Strangulation, humiliation, and fear: A look at the alleged hazing at the Mass. court officer academy

One court officer said they were "petrified" during their time in the academy and "still (have) nightmares" about the experience. A report from an independent probe of the Massachusetts Trial Court Officer Academy found recruits were allegedly subjected to a number of abusive practices, including being assaulted and belittled by instructors, that created a “culture of fear” in the institution.
CHICOPEE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dorchester, MA
City
Tewksbury, MA
Tewksbury, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
City
Florida, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston

Escaped fugitive from Shattuck Hospital found in rural Georgia

Darren P. Devine, 30, is wanted on a variety of charges including attempted rape. A man wanted in Massachusetts on a slew of charges, including assault with intent to rape, who had escaped from a Boston hospital in September was found walking along a highway in rural Georgia, according to state police.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

FBI issues national alert in 2004 disappearance of UMass student

Maura Murray disappeared after crashing her black Saturn on Route 112 in Haverhill, New Hampshire. The FBI recently released a nationwide alert regarding Maura Murray, a UMass Amherst nursing student who went missing nearly 18 years ago in Haverhill, New Hampshire. According to her sister Julie Murray, the alert is...
HAVERHILL, NH
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy