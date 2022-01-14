Rising artist Kamrin Houser checks in with his new genre-shifting single, "Diamonds"

Trap Metal Pop artist, Banshee, has gotten back to her metal roots by releasing her new single “Chamber”. This release signifies her return to the genre after leaving altogether due to issues with abuse. She states, “Metal became so closely associated with abuse for me that it became a trigger. I couldn’t listen to it without getting flashbacks and panic attacks. At the same time, I was getting really into various styles of hip hop, classic house music and modern EDM. Electronic production became the most interesting thing in the world to me, and the music felt safe and welcoming.” While she released an album last year, this year is a whole new chapter with “Chamber”, a 2 minute song that starts off with whispers and works her way up to screaming, a surprisingly smooth transition and flow with the electronic beat. This will be a test to see how well she can blend her genres and throw metal in the mix too. You can stream “Chamber” below. Click here for more information.

