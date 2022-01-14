‘This is a significant arrest’: Guns, fentanyl, meth found during Elyria drug bust

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Two suspects were taken to jail after a drug bust in Elyria on Tuesday.

According to a police report, the Elyria Police Department Narcotics Unit worked with Lorain Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to execute an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Patrick Ayana, who was wanted for felony drug and weapons offenses out of Franklin County.

During the arrest, investigators say Ayana had a loaded handgun on him. He also had about 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl, nearly 250 grams of crystal methamphetamine, over 500 fentanyl pills and a semi-automatic carbine in his possession, the report said.

Ayana will be charged with trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability and carrying concealed weapons.

Courtesy of Elyria Police Department

‘The exceptional work by of these detectives must be commended. This is a significant arrest and drug seizure that certainly saved many lives in our community. I’m glad that nobody was injured and this suspect made the wise decision to surrender as we closed in on him. It wasn’t until afterwards that we began to realize how significant this arrest and seizure was. The estimated street value of this seizure was approximately $210,000,” said Sgt. Bill Lantz.

The report said Jordyn Will, who was with Anaya at the time, also faces possession of drug charges.

They were both taken to Lorain County Jail.

Ayana will remain in jail without bond until his appearance in the Elyria Municipal Court.

