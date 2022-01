It has been difficult, but I’ve learned an important lesson in recent years. That lesson probably should have been “you don’t need to buy another mozzarella log every time you go to the grocery store,” but I’m only a man and I just don’t want to be part of an ecosystem that doesn’t have at least two backup mozzarella logs to turn to if for some reason the first can’t fulfill its duties.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO