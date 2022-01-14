ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High-volume COVID testing site opening in Delco next week

A high-volume COVID testing site is opening in southeast Pennsylvania early next week. The Pennsylvania Department of Health says the site will be staffed by...

WHYY

Pennsylvania testing deer in Bucks County for PFAS

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is testing deer in Bucks County for chemicals that could make the animals dangerous to eat. The commission is looking for evidence of what are known as PFAS, a group of manufacturing chemicals typically found in nonstick cookware, firefighting foam, and fast-food wrappers that do not naturally break down in the environment.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Delco’s Medical Reserve Corps steps up to ease the burden on health care workers

In Montgomery and Delaware counties, what do you wonder about the places, the people, and the culture that you want WHYY to explore?. Georg Strey used to be a nurse and EMT in Germany, before coming to the United States five years ago to work as an engineer. But he always missed the old days of tossing on his scrubs, feeling his heart start to pump as he prepared to save people’s lives.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Omicron surge has peaked in Philadelphia; city issues new school guidance

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. New COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia have begun to drop, according to the city Department of Public Health. Cases appear to have peaked around Jan. 9. Now, they’re falling as quickly as they rose: Cases are 50% lower this week, hovering around 1,980 new cases per day — down from more than 3,500 new cases per day last week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Pa. U.S. Senate candidate Kenyatta gets key union endorsement

In the crowded primary race for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, candidates are touting every endorsement and counting on those groups to give them an edge. Democratic State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta accepted the endorsement of the Service Employees International Union Wednesday outside Philadelphia City Hall, standing in front of the Harriet Tubman statue that has been temporarily located there as part of a national tour.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

$1.4M to bolster ER services at Chester County Hospital amid closures of other facilities

Chester County Hospital will receive $2.1 million in state funds to expand both its emergency department and its inpatient health services. The new funding, drawn from the federal American Rescue Plan aimed at tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, will help bridge a gap in health care created by the shuttering of two Chester County hospitals within a month. Tower Health’s Jennersville Hospital in southern Chester County closed Dec. 31, and the company’s Brandywine Hospital near Coatesville in the northern part of the county is scheduled to close Jan. 31.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Pinelands lovers: N.J. not saving forests from vehicle damage

Advocates for New Jersey’s ecologically sensitive Pinelands region say the state is not doing nearly enough to protect the fragile woodlands from damage caused by motorcycles and off-road vehicles. Parts of numerous state forests contained within the 1.1 million-acre Pinelands district are marred by tire tracks, huge potholes flooded...
POLITICS
