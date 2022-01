MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES — We made it! The past two weeks have been very busy with the holiday season and a rare winter storm with very low elevation snow. There have been traffic collisions, hazards and many disabled vehicles on our roads. There were also some power outages sprinkled in too. For me this has meant that I’ve been furiously posting the incidents to the Sierra News Online Facebook page and on the community watch groups I run as well just trying to help people stay safe and informed. Now that we’re into a new year and things have quieted down, I would like to talk to you all about safe home heating to get you through the next few months of winter.

