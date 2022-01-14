ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cherished photos in stolen SUV returned to family who lost Colorado home in wildfire

By Helena Wegner
Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA family who lost their home in the destructive Colorado wildfire had their “irreplaceable” photos returned to them, along with their stolen SUV, the sheriff’s office said. The family was staying at a hotel in Westminster on Jan. 4 after evacuating from the Marshall Fire when...

www.kansascity.com

wmar2news

Partial human remains found at home in area of Colorado wildfire

DENVER, Colo. (KMGH) — Officials in Boulder County, Colorado said Wednesday afternoon investigators had found partial remains of an adult in a home in the area where a devastating wildfire broke out last week. The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will identify the person whose remains were found and determine...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
q13fox.com

Stolen truck, dog returned to home in Buckley

Buckley Police say a pickup truck was stolen from a home with the family dog, Luke, still inside. Authorities say that FOX 13's coverage of this theft may have helped convince the suspected thieves to return both.
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Colorado State
WTHR

Nurse’s photo of colleagues watching Colorado wildfire goes viral

LAFAYETTE, Colo — On Thursday, things started slowing down at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette – an odd feeling during a COVID-19 surge. A wildfire was approaching. Registered nurse Wendy Cardona said she and her colleagues could smell smoke for much of the day. “Then, of course,...
LAFAYETTE, CO
CBS Denver

Another Wolf Attack In Colorado: 1 Cow Euthanized Afterwards, Another Injured

JACKSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported another wolf attack in Colorado. Officers received a report of the attack on two cows in Jackson County on Tuesday morning. Officers say the report stated there were six wolves on a ranch in Jackson County. The attack occurred on the same ranch where another cow was killed by wolves in December. CPW says one of the cows had to be euthanized. (credit: Don Gittleson via Steamboat Radio) “CPW will be working closely with this individual ranch as well as other producers to provide resources to minimize the likelihood of conflict or depredation as it...
JACKSON COUNTY, CO
BYU Newsnet

Utahns share how their families were affected by the Colorado wildfires

The wildfires northwest of Denver on Dec. 30 surged with winds up to 105 mph leaving nearly 1,000 structures destroyed, including homes, businesses and hospitals. About 35,000 residents were forced to evacuate over 6,200 acres in Boulder County, including the family of BYU instrumental music education major Victoria Dixon. Dixon...
UTAH STATE
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Boulder County Investigators Find Bone Fragments At Home Of Nadine Turnbull, Missing In Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies have found small bone fragments at the destroyed home of Nadine Turnbull, a woman gone missing during the Marshall Fire. Nadine Turnbull (credit: Savanah Garcia Martinez) During an attempt to evacuate during the Marshall Fire late last year, the 91-year-old went back into her home to rescue her dogs. Scientific testing is now underway on the fragments to determine if they are human or canine. Investigators say it could be weeks or months before results are available. Investigators search the Turnbull property.(credit: CBS) Boulder County deputies say in a release Wednesday that they are committed to seeking answers and closure for the Turnbull family. RELATED: Coroner Confirms Robert Sharpe Was Man Killed In Marshall Fire Nearly 1,100 homes were lost in the Marshall Fire. Another person, Robert Sharpe, was also killed in the fire.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
cheyenneminuteman.com

A wildfire in suburban Colorado in December?

A fireplace, grill, or chimney fire, maybe. Or an electical problem, perhaps. But we don’t think about a wind blown grass fire taking out our entire neighborhood or town. But I guess we should, because that’s what ended 2021 and began 2022 for too many living in Louisville and Superior, Colorado, just an hour and a half to our south.
CHEYENNE, WY
Outsider.com

Homeless Families Displaced by Colorado Wildfires Struggling to Find New Housing

Snowfall has extinguished the Colorado wildfires that hit Boulder County late last month. But now, the area is facing a new problem—a housing shortage. The unseasonable fire ignited on December 30th, and it only burned for a short while. But because of dangerously high winds, the flames spread far and wide. And before it was over, more than 1,000 homes were destroyed.
COLORADO STATE

