ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Ford Performance NASCAR: Team Penske and Front Row Motorsports Preseason Outlook

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 5 days ago

WALTER CZARNECKI, Vice Chairman, Team Penske – SOME THINK PENSKE COULD HAVE A LEG UP ON OTHER TEAMS BECAUSE OF ALL THE DIFFERENT TYPES OF RACING YOU HAVE DONE. ANY VALIDITY TO THAT? “I think that our experience in all these other series does help, but I’m not sure that it...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
fordauthority.com

Watch Ford Performance Test The Ford Bronco 4600, Bronco DR: Video

Early last year, Ford Performance revealed the brand new Ultra4 Bronco 4400 Unlimited Class Extreme Race Truck, and just a week later, pulled the covers off the Ford Bronco 4600 Stock Class Race Truck, both of which debuted at last year’s King of the Hammers race and later scored victories at Ultra4’s El Rey de Las Bajas race. An even more hardcore racing version of the new SUV – the 2023 Ford Bronco DR – was revealed last November, and now, Ford Performance has released a video of the Ford Bronco 4600 and DR testing in Johnson Valley.
CARS
nbcsportsedge.com

Preseason NASCAR Championship Favorites

Kyle Larson (+275) is a heavy favorite to repeat as the NASCAR Cup champion at PointsBet Sportsbook and last year's Championship 4 start the season at the top of the charts. Larson began last year ranked ninth on PointsBet with odds of +1200. With a new team and coming off an almost yearlong suspension, there were a lot of unknowns. By Week 4 of 2021, traders began to catch onto his worth, and while his odds were still attractive at +775, he ranked fourth. Larson became the favorite to win last year's title in Week 15 (+500) and kept that distinction until the final race.
MOTORSPORTS
insideevs.com

Motorsport Games And Live Fast Motorsports Announce Increased Partnership for 2022 NASCAR Season

MIAMI, FL - January 17, 2022 - Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher, and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, announces today its increased technical partnership with Live Fast Motorsports, the single-car Ford Mustang team competing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series under the No. 78 car. This deal will advance the partnership between Motorsport Games and Live Fast Motorsports, co-owned by driver BJ McLeod and Matt Tifft, that began last year.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Joey Logano
FanSided

NASCAR: The driver who is looking pretty smart right now

With his future in NASCAR uncertain, Ryan Preece has himself in a position to potentially land a great opportunity with Stewart-Haas Racing in the coming years. Following the conclusion of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, Ryan Preece was let go of by JTG Daugherty Racing, as they have downsized to a one-car operation for 2022.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Kanawha Ammunition to Sponsor 3-Race Deal with Josh White, Clubb Racing Inc.

Kanawha Ammunition, an ammunition plant in Kanawha County, West Virginia, has signed on to sponsor Josh White for his part-time ARCA Menards Series venture in 2022. On New Year's Day, Clubb Racing Inc. announced that U.S. Marine Veteran White would pilot their No. 03 Toyota for three races in the 2022 ARCA Menards Racing Series season. The schedule includes Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 27, Illinois State Fairgrounds on August 21 and Bristol Motor Speedway on September 15.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performance Car#Race Cars#Race Track#Ford Performance Nascar#Oem
Speedway Digest

Livery unveiled for INDYCAR rookie DeFrancesco’s debut season

The No. 29 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport machine that rookie Devlin DeFrancesco will pilot this year in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES was revealed today in Indianapolis. The No. 29 entry will be backed by hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure innovators, PowerTap Hydrogren – supporters of DeFrancesco and Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport over the past years on the “Road to Indy” ladder.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Speedway Digest

INX Joins Daytona International Speedway for The Roar Before the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA This Weekend, Jan. 21-23

The INX Digital Company, Inc. (“INX”) announced today that it is the presenting sponsor of this weekend’s Roar Before the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, January 21-23. The Roar Before the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA Presented by INX will feature two full days of on-track testing on Friday and Saturday, followed by the 100-minute qualifying race on Sunday, Jan. 23 to determine the starting lineup for the 60th Anniversary running of the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, Jan. 29-30. Over 60 cars are entered for The Roar Before the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA Presented by INX, the most entries since 2014.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Chase Briscoe and Hailie Deegan Preseason Preview

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 14 HighPoint.com Ford Mustang – WHAT WAS THE BIGGEST THING YOU LEARNED IN YOUR ROOKIE YEAR? “I think the biggest thing I learned my rookie year was it takes a lot of things in the Cup Series to have a good result. At the end of the day it takes every little detail, whether it’s getting off and on pit road under green, having a good pit stop – really every pit stop with no penalties, good restarts. It literally takes every single thing to even be in the hunt at the end of the day. There are days where you can do everything perfect and you’re still not in the hunt, so just trying to capitalize on those days where you have a good car and good speed and not make mistakes. I think that was the biggest thing is last year I made a lot of mistakes, whether it was penalties or just not maximizing pit road and things like that. So, I’m going to try and continue to do that next year and learn on those things and be able to capitalize when we do have a good car.”
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Speedway Digest

Maserati: back to racing

Maserati today announces the first step in its motorsport strategy and will make its debut in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in 2023. With motorsport in its genes and rooted in the spirit of pure competition, Maserati is the first Italian brand to compete in Formula E. The return to the track renews the racing spirit in Maserati’s DNA.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

The Roar Before the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA Presented by INX Set to Showcase 61 Entries This Weekend, Jan. 21-23; Kids 12-and-Under FREE

With The Roar Before the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA Presented by INX just a few days away, the excitement is already at an all-time high. Afterall, a huge field of 61 incredible race cars have entered this weekend’s (Jan. 21-23) test sessions, all prepping for the 60th Anniversary of the Rolex 24 at DAYTONA, North America’s most prestigious sports car race the following weekend of Jan. 29-30.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy