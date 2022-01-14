ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Fact check: Viral video shows Chinese rocket launch, not 'artificial sun'

By Sudiksha Kochi, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FydFC_0dm3RTDQ00

The claim: Video shows China launching an artificial sun

Social media users are falsely claiming that a viral video shows an artificial sun being launched by China.

A Facebook video shared Jan. 10 shows a crowd of people with phones gathered near a beach filming what appears to be an orange bulb ascending in the air.

"Viral video with caption saying 'China has launched an artificial sun' making the rounds," reads the caption of the Facebook video.

Special access for subscribers! Click here to sign up for our fact-check text chat

The clip generated over 8,500 views in less than three days. A recently deleted Instagram post featuring the same claim and video amassed over 100,000 likes. Variations of this clip have received over 1,000 likes on Instagram and over 50,000 likes on Twitter .

But the claim is false.

The viral video shows a rocket launch that occurred in December, as independent fact-checking organizations have noted .

USA TODAY reached out to the social media user who shared the post for comment.

Video shows a rocket launch

USA TODAY was unable to find the original source of the clip. But several social media posts indicate the video circulated by the Facebook user shows the Long March 7A rocket launch in Wenchang, China, that took place Dec. 23.

A 50-minute, 14-second livestream of the rocket launch uploaded to YouTube reveals the same crowd of people gathered near the beach taken from several vantage points. The scenes are similar to the one in the viral clip.

Fact check : Image of TV news report altered to include mannequin from university simulation

A Dec. 23 tweet also presents an identical video of spectators with their phones facing the orange streak in the sky, which was the same day of the Long March 7A rocket launch.

"The live observation of the rocket launch was extremely shocking," reads the caption, according to Google Translate .

The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. published an official clip of the Long March 7A launch, which shows the rocket right as it is about to blast off, with flames forming an orange bulb as seen in the viral videos.

Reuters reported that the beach in the viral clip matches the one in the coastal town of Longlou, which is home to the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site where the Long March 7A blasted off.

Visitors often gather along that beach to witness rocket launches, according to the China Global Television Network .

Fact check: Claim about fitness pioneers dying early, vice pioneers living longer, misses mark

The Long March 7A rocket successfully launched a pair of satellites into orbit, according to Space News .

USA TODAY reached out to the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site for comment.

According to Smithsonian Magazine , the artificial sun is another name for China's nuclear fission reactor, called the Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST). The heavy metal device recently reached temperatures "five times hotter than the sun." But it's located firmly on the ground .

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that a video shows China launching an artificial sun. The video shows the Long March 7A rocket launch near a coastal town in China.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here .

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Viral video shows Chinese rocket launch, not 'artificial sun'

Comments / 0

Related
wccftech.com

SpaceX Melts New Rocket Engine During Test Shows Fiery Video

As part of its campaign to develop a new engine lineup for a new launch vehicle system, aerospace launch services provider Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) is busy testing new engines in its facilities in McGregor, Texas. SpaceX is currently developing Starship, which is a new rocket that aims towards satisfying several different mission profiles and is built around conducting interplanetary missions aimed at eventually establishing a human presence on Mars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

China builds 'artificial moon' for gravity experiment

Chinese scientists have built an "artificial moon" research facility that will enable them to simulate low-gravity environments using magnetism. The facility, slated for official launch this year, will use powerful magnetic fields inside a 2-foot-diameter (60 centimeters) vacuum chamber to make gravity "disappear." The scientists were inspired by an earlier experiment that used magnets to levitate a frog.
ASTRONOMY
techworm.net

After Artificial Sun, China Builds Its Own ‘Artificial Moon’ On Earth

Chinese scientists have built an ‘artificial moon’ research facility that will enable them to conduct low-gravity environments on Earth using magnetism, the South China Morning Post reported. According to Li Ruilin, the lead scientist of the project from the China University of Mining and Technology, the facility is...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Science And Technology#Viral Video#Chinese#Sun Social#Google Translate
Inverse

SpaceX Starship: Impressive video shows the Mars-bound rocket's launch tower

SpaceX’s Starship is gearing up for its biggest challenge yet. On Sunday, CEO Elon Musk shared a video of the launch tower for the under-development rocket via Twitter. Located at the company’s Texas facility, the tower will support both launching and catching the giant rocket — which will help SpaceX achieve a rapid turnaround time for the fully-reusable vehicle.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
Fudzilla

China’s moon plans making the NASA look a bit silly

"China has formally approved three missions targeting the south pole of the moon, with the first to launch around 2024. each with different goals and an array of spacecraft. "The trio make up the so-called fourth phase for the Chinese lunar exploration programme, which most recently landed on the moon last December with a sample-return mission dubbed Chang'e 5.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

See images of Mars captured by China’s Tianwen-1 mission

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) has released pictures from its Tianwen-1 mission, including the spacecraft in orbit around Mars. The Tianwen-1 mission was launched in July 2020 and consists of an orbiter, seen above Mars in the image below, as well as a lander and a rover. According to...
ASTRONOMY
SFGate

Two Starlink Satellites Almost Struck China's Space Station This Year

Earlier this year, the core module of China’s Tiangong Space Station arrived in orbit. The space station is currently under construction, which is scheduled to be completed in the second half of last year. When it comes to building things in space, there are always variables to contend with — but in the case of this particular space station, there also appear to be external issues that few could have foreseen. And by “external issues,” we mean “satellites that almost collided with Tiangong,” which sounds like an alarming situation for all involved.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

356K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy