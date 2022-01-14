ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa is Home to Some Pretty Unusual Museums [PHOTOS]

By Courtlin
 6 days ago
The state of Iowa has some strange and surprising roadside attractions, but did you know that it's also home to a few unusual museums?. Iowa has a whole bunch of science, art, and history museums, but if you're looking for something a little different, then you definitely have a few options....

Hot 104.7

The Best State To Drive In Is…Iowa?!

Driving can be a joy and simultaneously a real pain in the neck! No matter if you love it or can barely tolerate it, driving is the primary mode of transportation individuals use to get from one place to another. The one thing that all drivers can live without is...
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Iowa Mom Lost Contact With Daughter In Tonga After Eruption

People are still reeling from the disastrous volcanic eruption earlier this month in Tonga, a Polynesian country in the Pacific Ocean. The effects of the blast are reaching all the way into the Midwest. After the eruption started, an Iowa woman lost contact with her daughter who was on the island.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Most Romantic Valentine’s Day Restaurant in South Dakota May Surprise You!

It was brought to my attention that the Valentine's Day train is speeding down the tracks and is about to crash into the station in about 3 weeks. That means if you don't already have reservations at your favorite restaurant, you need to get on it before the opportunity passes! Or, you'll find yourself dishing up your famous tuna casserole for your valentine on February 14th! (And no one wants that. Even if they love your tuna casserole!)
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

The Smallest Town in Minnesota has Zero Families

You have to wonder what is the deal with a town of less than 10 people. Is it still a town? And what actually defines a "town" anyway?. I grew up in a very small town. At the time it had less than 1000 people. Now, I believe it is over 1,000- Eden Valley. And honestly, there was nothing to do when I was growing up. You had to drive to whatever neighboring small, but not as small, town was nearby for almost anything. No Target, no large grocery store. There was a grocery store back then, in fact, there were two of them. Now, none. You HAVE to drive somewhere else. No pizza delivery, no delivery of any kind. We had a school, post office, and a few shops around town. The good thing about a small town is that everyone knows you. The bad thing is that everyone knows you. In other words, there are good and bad about everywhere.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

South Dakota’s Favorite Girl Scout Cookie Isn’t What You Think

South Dakota is the only state where this is the favorite Girl Scout Cookie. Go Figure!?. According to Google Trends South Dakota's favorite Girl Scout Cookie is the Do-si-do. That's the peanut butter filling sandwiched between two crunchy oatmeal cookies. I would have thought our state's fav would have been...
LIFESTYLE
Hot 104.7

For Fun, Watch Grizzly Bears Absolutely Destroy Birthday Cakes

Would you consider watching a bear destroy a birthday cake fun? If you answered yes, I have some most excellent video moments for you. It's grizzlies and birthday cakes and it doesn't end well for the cakes. If you're wondering how grizzly bears get birthday cakes, I have an explanation....
ANIMALS
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Town Giving Away Free Land, and Beer to Move There

If you are ready to pack up and head out on a new adventure, a move to Middle River, Minnesota might be just what you need. Just last week I shared a story about the town of Middle River turning their old school into an AirBnB, and now they are making headlines once again for an initiative they started to get people to move there. According to the StarTribune:
MIDDLE RIVER, MN
Hot 104.7

An Incredible Midwest Airbnb was Featured on a Netflix Show

Back in the summer of 2021, Netflix released a new show called "The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals." The description on IMDB reads:. "With an eye for every budget, three travelers visit vacation rentals around the globe and share their expert tips and tricks in this reality series." After the...
TV & VIDEOS
