Images show sea of stolen packages and debris after thieves raid LA trains

USA TODAY
 5 days ago
Shredded boxes and packages are seen at a section of the Union Pacific train tracks in downtown Los Angeles Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Thieves have been raiding cargo containers aboard trains nearing downtown Los Angeles for months, leaving the tracks blanketed with discarded packages. The sea of debris left behind included items that the thieves apparently didn't think were valuable enough to take, CBSLA reported Thursday. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP

Dozens of packages were stolen out of cargo containers in downtown Los Angeles, leaving the train track cluttered with shredded boxed, UPS packages and debris.

In a video taken from CBSLA freelancer John Schreiber, the train tracks are covered under a sea of trash, epi pens, COVID-19 tests and more. The scene was not a one-time event, thieves have been raiding cargo containers in the area for months.

While CBSLA cameras were on the scene, one person was spotted running off with a container used to hold small packages, and a Union Pacific railroad police officer was spotted pursuing two other people who were apparently going through packages.

A similar scene occurred in November, when NBC4's cameras caught thousands of boxes discarded along the tracks lined with homeless encampments northeast of downtown in the Lincoln Park area.

Passing trains carried containers with doors wide open and packages tumbling out, NBC4 reported. Video showed two men, one holding what looked like bolt cutters, walking along the tracks, the station said.

Union Pacific said in a statement to CBSLA that the company is concerned about the theft and taking measures to prevent it.

“We have increased the number of Union Pacific special agents on patrol, and we have utilized and explored additional technologies to help us combat this criminal activity. We also will continue to work with our local law enforcement partners and elected leaders,” the railroad said.

Contributed: Associated Press

Follow Gabriela Miranda on Twitter: @itsgabbymiranda

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Images show sea of stolen packages and debris after thieves raid LA trains

Tony Burrell
5d ago

the USA has officially earned third world status in my eyes after seeing this disgraceful act. I'm referring to allowing it to happen and the criminals that did it. shoot to kill orders need to be implemented against these perpetrators God help the USA.

Harold Clark
5d ago

Mount a .50 cal machine gun just inside the door. Then use it. I'm thinking the news would travel fast, and waalaa.....problem solved.

Larry Killian
5d ago

California is a Democratic ran state I just delivered my first load there homeless people everywhere they are not going to arrest anyone just like the city blocks store and everything else that have burned to the ground by these people but it's ok that they do it no one gets arrested this isn't a race thing it a Democratic supporter party thing Change My Mind

