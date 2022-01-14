Cherished photos in stolen SUV returned to family who lost Colorado home in wildfire

When the Marshall Fire closed in on the Fazio family’s home in Colorado last week, they grabbed every treasured belonging they had, packed it into an SUV, and fled before the flames reduced their house to ashes. Now, according to local reports, that SUV containing everything that they managed to save from the fire has been stolen. Ryan Fazio told KMGH-TV: “Everything that we have been building and collecting, we’ve been doing this for our family the last couple of years, and we had a nice house... And now when you go back to it it is literally just a pile of ash.” The SUV was taken from outside the hotel where the Fazios are taking refuge, and the vehicle contained two boxes full of irreplaceable family photos. “We wouldn’t even care if they kept the car as long as they just drop the photos off somewhere, because that is literally her entire life,” Fazio told the network. “We had all the photos and could only fit two boxes and now they are gone.” A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

