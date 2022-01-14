ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Edinburg Birding Center inviting the public to learn about rare bird

By Steven Masso
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg World Birding Center is inviting the public to learn about a rare bird and their unique bond with humans.

“Thousands of years ago, two small purple birds moved into a natural gourd hung by Native Americans and raised their young. Today, these small birds, known as Purple Martins, nest only in housing provided by humans,” stated a release by the City of Edinburg.

The Edinburg Scenic Wetlands and World Birding Center (ECBW) will host “Purple Martins: The Bonds that Bind” from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22 at the ECBW located at 714 S. Raul Longoria Road.

The program will include a presentation on the birds and their nesting habits, how to attract them to your yard, and different housing options.

The program is recommended “for adults and older, interested youth,” the release stated.

The fee for the program is as following:

  • Adults: $3
  • Children and seniors: $2
  • EWBC members: free

