Boris Kodjoe Makes His Directorial Debut With Lifetime Film, “Safe Room” With Wife Nicole Ari Parker

By @IndiaMonee
Black America Web
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoris Kodjoe is making his directorial debut with Lifetime’s “Safe Room” alongside his wife, Nicole Ari Parker. Though this isn’t the first time working on set, Nicole calls it crazy to see the husband in the director seat for the thriller. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK....

blackamericaweb.com

celebritypage.com

Boris Kodjoe Steps Behind The Camera In Directorial Debut

Station 19 actor, Boris Kodjoe, will be taking on a new role as he steps behind the camera to direct the new Lifetime movie Safe Room. Safe Room is about a recently widowed mother and her autistic son Ian. After Ian witnesses and records a murder across the street, his mother must protect her son from the deadly intruders who will do whatever it takes to retrieve the evidence.
MOVIES
fox5atlanta.com

Actor Boris Kodjoe stars in new Lifetime thriller

Lifetime's 'Safe Room' is about a homeowner's horrific murder caught on camera by the neighbors next door. Boris Kodjoe stars in the thriller, and he joins Good Day to talk about the new film.
MOVIES
ABC Action News

Boris Kodjoe stars in "Safe Room"

We talk to Boris Kodjoe about his life, his career and his new Lifetime Original Movie Thriller "Safe Room" which he stars in with his wife, Nicole Ari Parker. The Lifetime original movie, Safe Room, centers on recently widowed Lila Jackson (Nicole Ari Parker) and her 14-year-old autistic son Ian (Nik Sanchez). Since the death of her husband, Lila is grateful for their kind neighbor Neil (Boris Kodjoe), who looks out for them. After Ian accidentally witnesses a break-in in the house across the street and records the horrific murder of the homeowner, Lila becomes embroiled in a deadly struggle to protect her son from intruders Dominic (Mackenzie Astin) and Rocco (Drea De Matteo), who will stop at nothing to retrieve the video evidence of the crime and silence them. Hiding and trapped in a makeshift panic room created by her late husband, Lila and Ian must use all of their strength and intelligence to outsmart the intruders to save themselves.
MOVIES
Person
Boris Kodjoe
Person
Nicole Ari Parker
WTKR

Catching up with Boris Kodjoe on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We catch up with film actor and first-time director Boris Kodjoe who stars alongside his wife in the new Lifetime Original Movie Thriller, "Safe Room". "Safe Room" premieres Saturday, January 15th at 8:00 p.m. on Lifetime.
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

Boris Kodjoe And Nicole Ari Parker Stop By The ‘Nick Cannon Show’

TALK SHOW HOST NICK CANNON AND NICOLE ARI PARKER AND BORIS KODJOE CHAT ABOUT HOW THEY CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN A SUCCESSFUL MARRIAGE AND WHAT IT WAS LIKE WORKING TOGETHER ON THEIR LATEST PROJECT. See what the lovely couple had to say inside…. Nick Cannon: “How is it working with...
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

‘Spark’: Anthony Mackie To Make His Directorial Debut With The Upcoming Civil Rights Drama

Anthony Mackie is Captain America. Sure, that’s fiction and he’s really just a quality actor and storyteller, but he also gets to put on a red, white, and blue costume (with wings and a shield) and punch bad guys in the face. All that to say, Hollywood should let the man do whatever he wants, such as becoming a filmmaker and directing his first feature, “Spark.”
MONTGOMERY, AL
UPI News

Sofia Black-D'Elia, Ally Sheedy find levity in 'Single Drunk Female'

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Sofia Black-D'elia and Ally Sheedy say their characters in Single Drunk Female, premiering Thursday on Freeform, try to find levity in their dramatic situation. Black-D'Elia, 30, plays Samantha, a recovering alcoholic who has to move back in with her mother, Carol (Sheedy). "I think...
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
Black America Web

Danielle Brooks Weds Fiancé In A Gown Designed By A Black Woman: ‘It Was Very Important To Me To Find A Black Wedding Dress Designer’

Earlier today, the Orange Is The New Black actress took to Instagram to share the photos from her nuptials to fiancé Dennis Gelin, and the looks are everything! The couple chose Miami as the destination for their fairytale wedding and held the ceremony at the historic Alfred DuPont Building. The photos look like something out of a movie, as the couple’s two-year-old daughter Freeya Carel served as the flower girl for the beautiful ceremony.
CELEBRITIES
Black America Web

Young Dolph’s Partner Mia Jaye Talks Moving With Purpose After His Death

The city of Memphis continues to mourn the loss of Young Dolph. In an exclusive interview his partner Mia Jaye details her next steps. In an exclusive sit down with ABC the late rapper’s partner revealed that life without her high school sweetheart has been difficult on many levels. “It’s been extremely difficult just having to pick up the pieces and to find the strength for my children,” Jaye told ABC News Live’s Linsey Davis in an exclusive interview on Wednesday. “Now that he’s no longer here, it’s just very tough for me to be strong for them and be strong for myself because he — you know, Adolph was my soulmate.”
MEMPHIS, TN
hypebeast.com

Andres Serrano Debuts His First Film ‘Insurrection’

What the artist believes to be “one of the most violent and controversial films ever made.”. Controversy has become a penchant of Andres Serrano‘s work over the course of his career. From creating a glowing red image of a crucifix allegedly submerged in Serrano’s own urine to challenging the benevolence of the Catholic church. His first-ever film, Insurrection, is no different.
MOVIES
Black America Web

Wendy Williams New Health Update Alleges Memory Loss, Inability To Dress Herself & Spiraling Functionality

The ongoing concern surrounding beloved talk show host and former radio personality Wendy Williams has seen countless updates, many that tend to conflict with each other. The latest proves to be no different, with many outlets saying the star is seriously down bad in terms of health while those in her inner circle are brushing off the negative press as nothing other than speculation.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown, Eva Longoria and Keke Palmer Set for Macro Lodge Virtual Events

Charles D. King and his Macro team are back with another installment of the Macro Lodge led by Stacey Walker King, like this year’s Sundance Film Festival, the 5th annual event will be virtual. Presented by Chase Sapphire, the three days of programming run Jan. 21-23 with a focus on panels, programs and events that shine a spotlight on diversity, inclusion and people of color. Hosted by King and the company’s Walker King, chief brand officer (and King’s wife), the MACRO Lodge is open to fest attendees and the general public for viewing at a custom website. Macro Lodge’s programming partners...
MOVIES
Deadline

Mammoth Film Festival Sets Double Opening-Night Films With ‘The Immaculate Room’, Nina Dobrev Directing Debut ‘The One’

EXCLUSIVE: The fourth annual Mammoth Film Festival will return to kick off its fourth edition February 3 with a double opening-night screening: the Nina Dobrev-directed short The One in her helming debut followed by the world premiere of the Emile Hirsch-Kate Bosworth psychological thriller The Immaculate Room. The fest, set in the resort town of Mammoth Lakes nestled in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains, will run in-person February 3-6. Last year’s edition was not held because of the pandemic. Written and directed by Mukunda Michael Dewil with Joel David Moore among its producers, Immaculate Room centers on a couple that takes part in...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Knife’: Melissa Leo, Aja Naomi King, Manny Jacinto & More To Star Alongside Nnamdi Asomugha In His Feature Directorial Debut

EXCLUSIVE: Academy Award winner Melissa Leo (The Fighter, I Know This Much I True), Aja Naomi King (Sylvie’s Love, How to Get Away with Murder), Manny Jacinto (Nine Perfect Strangers, The Good Place) and newcomers Amari Price and Aiden Price will star alongside Nnamdi Asomugha in his feature directorial debut, The Knife, which recently completed production in Los Angeles. The film written by Asomugha and Mark Duplass is a psychological thriller that follows a family over the course of one night, after a frightening event threatens to dismantle their household and uncover the illusions of their lives. Asomugha is producing under his iAm21 Productions...
LOS ANGELES, CA

