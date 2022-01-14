Tim Allen sleighs yes to a Santa Clause reboot on Disney Plus

Keanu Reeves has revealed that his favourite song is Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart”.Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week [13 January],The Matrix actor took part in a segment of the show where he was asked a series of questions to “penetrate the soul”.During it, Reeves was quizzed about what song he would listen to for the rest of his life and after some deliberation, eventually answered “Love Will Tear Us Apart” by Joy Division.Reeves also revealed that his favourite film is the 1970s thriller Rollerball starring James Caan and that his favourite sandwich...

