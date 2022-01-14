ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Allen sleighs yes to a Santa Clause reboot on Disney Plus

By Richard Trenholm
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney Plus is rebooting The Santa Clause, and Tim Allen has signed a new contract to play Santa once again. The 1994 hit movie spawned two big screen sequels in 2002 and 2006, and now Disney is...

www.cnet.com

disneydining.com

Tim Allen Causes Disney Account to Be Tagged for “False Information”

Well, we were thrilled to share the big news that Tim Allen will be reprising his role as Santa Claus for an upcoming Disney+ series. Now, we’re seeing the name “Tim Allen” is causing one social media account to be tagged for “False Information”. Disney+...
Person
Tim Allen
Fatherly

Tim Allen Is Shockingly Returning to His Most Famous Role

Remember when Tim Allen killed Santa Claus on Christmas Eve when he scared the jolly man who was on the roof delivering presents in The Santa Clause? It was a strange start to a kid movie, for Santa to essentially die, with the movie following a reluctant man forced to take over Santa’s duties thanks to a binding legal clause.
Deadline

‘Boys Of Summer’: Lorraine Bracco, Nora Zehetner & More Board Family Adventure Pic Toplined By Mel Gibson And Mason Thames

EXCLUSIVE: Lorraine Bracco (The Sopranos), Nora Zehetner (Grey’s Anatomy), Julian Lerner (The Wonder Years), Abby James Witherspoon (Secret Headquarters) and Noah Cottrell (Punky Brewster) have joined the cast of Boys of Summer, the family adventure film from actor-director David Henrie (This Is the Year, Wizards of Waverly Place) that is now in production in North Carolina. They will star alongside the previously announced Mel Gibson and Mason Thames. In the film scripted by Cornelius Uliano and Bryan Schulz (The Peanuts Movie), a local boy (Thames) whose best friend is mysteriously taken begins to suspect that a supernatural entity may be hunting the...
UPI News

Sofia Black-D'Elia, Ally Sheedy find levity in 'Single Drunk Female'

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Sofia Black-D'elia and Ally Sheedy say their characters in Single Drunk Female, premiering Thursday on Freeform, try to find levity in their dramatic situation. Black-D'Elia, 30, plays Samantha, a recovering alcoholic who has to move back in with her mother, Carol (Sheedy). "I think...
The Hollywood Reporter

Loud ‘Scream’ Kicks Off Paramount’s Big 2022 Theatrical Slate

After staying on the sidelines for most of the pandemic — and enduring a surprise regime change — Paramount scored a key box office win with Scream. The pic opened to $35 million over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend and relaunched the marquee horror franchise. Insiders say the slasher pic provided a boost of confidence for the studio as it embarks on an ambitious 2022 slate that includes Tom Cruise tentpoles Top Gun: Maverick (May 27) and Mission: Impossible 7 (Sept. 30). “Paramount’s marketing and distribution strategy for Scream was pitch-perfect, including sticking with a release date that may have...
CNET

Hulu: All the TV shows and movies coming in February 2022

Every month is a big month for Hulu, considering the metric buttload of content it unleashes every months. February 2022 is no exception. The poorly received How I Met Your Father continues its run, but in terms of big movie releases, we've got Nightmare Alley, Guillermo del Toro's latest movie.
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
HipHopWired

Peep The Official Trailer For Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ Series

With the spirit of the big baddy inside of him turning him into the nighttime vigilante known as Moon Knight, Marc is now ready to get busy as Disney's official description describes "The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt."
The Independent

Keanu Reeves reveals his favourite song

Keanu Reeves has revealed that his favourite song is Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart”.Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week [13 January],The Matrix actor took part in a segment of the show where he was asked a series of questions to “penetrate the soul”.During it, Reeves was quizzed about what song he would listen to for the rest of his life and after some deliberation, eventually answered “Love Will Tear Us Apart” by Joy Division.Reeves also revealed that his favourite film is the 1970s thriller Rollerball starring James Caan and that his favourite sandwich...
Deadline

Marc Forster To Direct Tom Hanks In ‘A Man Called Ove’ With SF Studios, Rita Wilson & Playtone Producing David Magee Script

EXCLUSIVE: Finding Neverland, World War Z and The Kite Runner director Marc Forster has been set to direct Oscar winner Tom Hanks in the anticipated U.S. adaptation of Swedish comedy hit A Man Called Ove, we can reveal. Two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns) is scripting the project and re-uniting with Forster after their collaboration on drama Finding Neverland, for which both were BAFTA nominated. Production is due to begin this year on the feature, which has been in the works for a few years and is based on the Swedish hit novel by Fredrik Backman. The life-affirming comedy about love and...
