Cherished photos in stolen SUV returned to family who lost Colorado home in wildfire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies have found small bone fragments at the destroyed home of Nadine Turnbull, a woman gone missing during the Marshall Fire. Nadine Turnbull (credit: Savanah Garcia Martinez) During an attempt to evacuate during the Marshall Fire late last year, the 91-year-old went back into her home to rescue her dogs. Scientific testing is now underway on the fragments to determine if they are human or canine. Investigators say it could be weeks or months before results are available. Investigators search the Turnbull property.(credit: CBS) Boulder County deputies say in a release Wednesday that they are committed to seeking answers and closure for the Turnbull family. RELATED: Coroner Confirms Robert Sharpe Was Man Killed In Marshall Fire Nearly 1,100 homes were lost in the Marshall Fire. Another person, Robert Sharpe, was also killed in the fire.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO