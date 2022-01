This month marks the 60th anniversary of a New Orleans lakefront landmark: the Mardi Gras Fountain. It was dedicated on Twelfth Night — Jan. 6, 1962. Like so many Carnival innovations, the fountain was the brainchild of Blaine Kern. In a 2012 article for Arthur Hardy’s Mardi Gras Guide, Kern explained that the idea for the fountain sprang from his travels to Europe in the 1950s. “Everywhere I went in Europe, there was a fountain with great sculptures and beautiful works of art,” Kern said. The float builder took his idea for a New Orleans attraction to his friend, Orleans Levee Board president (and future U.S. Attorney) Gerald Gallinghouse.

