“Scream (2022)” (114 min, Rated R for scenes of strong bloody violence, language, teen sexuality and teen drinking). 7 out of 10. Not to be confused with its brethren and namesake, “Scream,” released to heralded success in 1996 by legendary horror film guru Wes Craven, comes a sort of reboot of that original movie — not so much its three sequels (all directed by Craven), appropriately titled “Scream.” It’s more a “rehash” of the same material than a sequel, though, arguably, it chronologically takes place in the present some 25 years later. “Scream” does a good job of staying faithful to the same gimmicky playbook of the original — and now connecting it with a new generation of horror fans in a smart, fresh way.

MOVIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO