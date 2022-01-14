ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Sea turtles return to the wild after rescuers remove plastic from their bodies

Times and Democrat
 5 days ago

These vulnerable and endangered creatures...

thetandd.com

ksl.com

Have You Seen This? Partygoers rescue 600-pound sea turtle

INDONESIA — Leatherback turtles are the largest in the world. How big do they get? They've been known to tip that scales at 1,500 pounds, according to the World Wildlife Fund. For reference, that's roughly the weight of a Holstein cow ... or two vending machines ... or four sumo wrestlers.
BGR.com

Polar bears took over an abandoned island and moved into empty houses

Dmitry Kokh, a Russian underwater and wildlife photographer, has shared once-in-a-lifetime photos of polar bears that took over an island. The island in question is Kolyuchin Island, located in the Chukchi Sea. This remote part of the Russian arctic used to be home to a meteorological station, but humans have long since abandoned it. Now, though, polar bears call it home. Check out these polar bear photos Kokh captured the polar bear photos in September of 2021. During that time, he says that he and his team traveled 1,200 miles along the coast to see Russia’s arctic. The area is mostly considered...
ANIMALS
US News and World Report

Sea Turtle Swims Wild After Long Rehab at 2 Aquariums

GULFPORT, Miss (AP) — An endangered sea turtle is back in the ocean after more than a year of rehabilitation at aquariums in Boston and Mississippi. The Mississippi Aquarium released the Kemp’s ridley sea turtle named Typhoon on Thursday into the Mississippi Sound at Biloxi. Kemp’s ridleys are...
GULFPORT, MS
BBC

Seahorse rescuer praised after Bournemouth beach discovery

A dog walker has been praised for rescuing a seahorse she found washed up on a beach. Patience Saunders came across the creature on a New Year's Eve walk on Bournemouth beach and called the Seahorse Trust which advised her to return it to calmer waters. The trust's Neil Garrick-Maidment...
ANIMALS
WSVN-TV

Turtle Trouble: Doctors work to save green sea turtles from deadly tumors

(WSVN) - Turtle trouble across South Florida. Doctors are working to save these sea creatures. Sea turtles with potentially deadly tumors are being found off our coast at an alarming rate. The 7 Investigates team spent time in the Keys to learn why this is happening. Here’s Kevin Ozebek.
ANIMALS
CBS Sacramento

‘Hate Seeing Animals Go Through That’: Panicked Pup Finally Rescued After Months Running

VERDI (CBS13) — It looked like a daunting, never-ending task as a frightened puppy lost in the wilderness refused to come to rescuers. First spooked from its owners by a train horn, it would then spend 70 days on a cold snowy hillside near the Verdi-Truckee area. Surrounded by rocks, trails and trees, the skittish puppy was too scared to trust anyone. The eight-month-old German shepherd mix, Via, continuously dodged rescuers until Tahoe PAWS and TLC 4 Furry Friends got involved. “Good samaritans, saints, just amazing individuals who don’t know me, didn’t know our dog,” said Via’s owner, Kelly Humphreys. Humphreys says her...
ANIMALS
county10.com

Mountain lion lethally removed after returning to Lander

(Lander, WY) – To ensure human safety, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department lethally removed a female mountain lion after she returned to Lander. The female sub-adult mountain lion was previously captured on New Year’s Day for localizing near McManus Park inside Lander City limits. Upon initial capture, she was fitted with a radio collar and relocated to a more remote area within a different river drainage. Despite these efforts, she returned to the Middle Fork Popo Agie drainage within a week.
LANDER, WY
WMBB

Rare sea turtle release held in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Around 100 people gathered Tuesday morning to watch the release of a loggerhead sea turtle into the Gulf of Mexico. The male turtle, aptly named “LEO,” was rescued by law enforcement officers back in October in Panama City Beach near Beach Access 24. The turtle was found close to […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
wxxv25.com

Mississippi Aquarium releases Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtle

One more Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtle made his way back to his natural habitat today following over a year of rehabilitation. Typhoon began his recovery at the New England Aquarium after being cold stunned off the Coast of Massachusetts. There, Typhoon received care that included acupuncture and a surgery...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Scientists find world’s deepest-swimming squid ever 6km under water

Researchers looking for the wrecked remains of a Second World War destroyer ship have instead found the deepest-dwelling squid ever recorded swimming about 6km below sea level.The bigfin squid, spotted swimming about 6,212m (20,380 ft) under the Philippine Sea just above the ocean floor, has become the deepest-swimming squid known to humans, beating the record of another squid discovered about 4.7km below the Pacific Ocean.Researchers, including Alan Jamieson from the University of Western Australia, also found four cirrate octopuses during the dive.This was the second time the octopuses, which have fins and measure between 6,212m and 6,224m, were observed at...
WILDLIFE
WJHG-TV

Male sea turtle released into Gulf

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Leo the Loggerhead sea turtle got to go home after months of rehab Tuesday morning. He was found last October in shallow water near Beach Access 24 in Panama City Beach. Personnel at Gulf World Marine Institute said he was weak and lethargic. They successfully...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

