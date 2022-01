Walmart has announced that it will expand its InHome Delivery service over the course of 2022. In a press release, the company explained that after two years of testing the service in select markets, it will soon serve 30 million U.S. households instead of its previous 6 million. As its name suggests, the subscription service allows customers to have their groceries delivered "InHome," meaning associates literally place the food into customers' home refrigerators or pantries. The deliverer accesses a subscriber's home using a one-time code and smart lock, set up through the InHome app, and wears a camera on their vest during the entire order fulfillment process. The service is available for a monthly fee of $19.95 or $148 annually.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 13 DAYS AGO