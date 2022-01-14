ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Arkansas Symphony Orchestra postpones performance due to COVID-19

By Miriam Battles
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 5 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra announced Friday that they have decided to postpone a performance due to the rise of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

The performance, Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto, was originally scheduled for Jan 29-30 until April 30-May 1.

Program officials said the program, conductor and guest artist will remain unchanged and patron tickets will automatically roll over to the new dates.

If patrons are unable to attend, program officials said a virtual presentation is scheduled beginning May 7. Tickets exchanges for other concerts in the current season are also available, according to program officials.

Program officials advise that patrons with questions about their tickets should call the Box Office at 501-666-1761, ext. 1 or through email .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

