TULSA, Okla. — Some Green Country parents say they’re struggling to find affordable daycare, with so many districts switching to distance learning at a moment’s notice.

Kelsey Pike is a single mom who needs help as schools struggle to stay in person.

“I’m a single mom of two little girls that are five and seven, I work full time and then I work a part time job,” said Pike.

Green Country parents struggle to find affordable daycare

She says lately she has been running out of patience.

“We’ll get a notice at 3 pm one day that school is shut down the next day because they don’t have the staff with everybody getting sick. I’m left with two hours to tell my boss to tell him I’m either going to be there or not be there,” said Pike.

Pike says that if she can’t find a daycare, or has a friend that can watch them then she has to call into work.

“We had resources and things in the beginning when things got really bad. But all those places have shut down. I’ve tried to look for free programs or low-cost programs and I just can’t find anything,” said Pike.

She says she only so much paid time off that will quickly run out at the start of the year.

