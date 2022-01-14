ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USF hires Travis Trickett as offensive coordinator

By Joey Knight
 5 days ago
USF quarterback Timmy McClain and the Bulls have a new offensive coordinator, West Virginia receivers coach/recruiting extraordinaire Travis Trickett. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

USF formally has announced the hiring of West Virginia inside receivers/tight ends coach Travis Trickett as its new offensive coordinator.

Trickett, who hails from a prominent college football family and was regarded as one of the Big 12′s top recruiters, replaces Charlie Weis Jr., who left for the same job at Ole Miss.

Trickett, a West Virginia alumnus whose father, Rick, served as FSU offensive line coach under Bobby Bowden and Jimbo Fisher, was ranked among the Big 12′s top 10 by 247Sports last season.

He previously has served as an offensive coordinator at Georgia State (2017-18), Florida Atlantic (2016) and Samford (2012-15).

“His experience and expertise in several offenses and schemes that are similar to what we have previously run will make for a fluid transition for our players and staff and allow us to quickly build on the foundation we have laid,” Bulls third-year coach Jeff Scott said in a statement released by USF.

Trickett’s 2017 offense at Georgia State established program records for completion percentage and fewest interceptions in a season (nine) as the Panthers enjoyed their first winning season (7-5) at the Division I level after a 3-9 finish the previous year.

In his lone season on Charlie Partridge’s staff at Florida Atlantic, the Owls finished 3-9 but set program records for rushing yards (2,519), yards per carry (4.8) and rushing touchdowns (31).

• • •

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
