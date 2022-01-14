Turnpike Troubadours: Fans struggle to get concert tickets for reunion shows
Fans of Turnpike Troubadours reported issues when trying to get their hands on tickets Friday for the band's upcoming shows.
The Tahlequah-based band announced its first three shows of 2022 on Monday which included two stops at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa .
MORE >>> Turnpike Troubadours to perform at Cain's Ballroom this spring
Tickets went on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and sold out for both Tulsa shows quickly.
Fans complained online that tickets sold out despite having waited in line and going through the ticket-purchasing process.
The Turnpike Troubadours are putting on the shows after a three-year hiatus.
Trending Stories :
- Navient reaches $1.85 billion settlement deal
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- 29 people charged in large multi-state retail theft ring
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Healthcare workers react to Supreme Court vaccine mandate ruling
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple , Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter
Comments / 0