Tulsa, OK

Turnpike Troubadours: Fans struggle to get concert tickets for reunion shows

By Ryan Love
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 5 days ago
Fans of Turnpike Troubadours reported issues when trying to get their hands on tickets Friday for the band's upcoming shows.

The Tahlequah-based band announced its first three shows of 2022 on Monday which included two stops at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa .

Tickets went on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and sold out for both Tulsa shows quickly.

Fans complained online that tickets sold out despite having waited in line and going through the ticket-purchasing process.

The Turnpike Troubadours are putting on the shows after a three-year hiatus.

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

