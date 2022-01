There has been lot of rumors around Robin showing up in Batgirl. Now we have a Dylan O’Brien as Dick Grayson in Batgirl rumor that spawned from this. There’s been a few set photo’s which appear to tease a potential Robin appearance. Additionally from what the insiders are saying, this character will go on to be Nightwing in their own movie. The first post below is from MTTTSH, who I must admit is not my favorite insider out there right now because of all the vague posts and promising scoops based on subscriber/follow milestones etc. However that doesn’t take away a very good record with Marvel scoops. It remains to be seen if the DC scoops are just as good.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO