Son should let go of deadbeat dad

You know that saying when one allows someone to get away with more then they should? One night when my first born daughter was a teenager she inquired why it was 10:00 pm and her two younger brothers were still up, with no sign of going to bed any time soon. I responded with “You know your dad – he let’s them get away with murder”. Only to then hear her repeat it to those staying up past their bedtime, while they were watching a movie. Caleb, our puzzled boy whom takes everything literally yelled out “what, dad did not let me murder anyone”. Of course we chuckled and let him know it was only a saying.

