ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville gang leader sentenced to life in prison for drugs, weapon crimes

By Robert Holder
WATE
WATE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2psmjd_0dm3MFdl00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A gang leader will spend the rest of his life in prison for multiple drug and weapons violations. Alim J. Turner, 23, of Knoxville, was sentenced to life plus 10 years Wednesday, Jan. 12, in U.S. District Court.

Turner was one of six Unknown Ghost Vice Lords gang members convicted in July for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, oxycodone, alprazolam, and buprenorphine.

Rain/snow mix expected in East Tennessee this weekend

Witnesses testified at trial that Turner was the Knoxville leader of the street gang. The jury also convicted Turner and other defendants of conspiracy to commit money laundering, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, illegal distribution of drugs, and unlawful possession of firearms.

“Without question, the conviction and sentencing of this defendant will have a profound effect on public safety and quality of life, most significantly in the inner-city where Turner committed numerous acts of violence as an influential gang member,” said Capt. Tony Willis with the Knoxville Police Department’s Organized Crimes Unit. “I am extremely proud of the work that KPD Investigators Brandon Stryker and Brandon Glover did over an extensive period of time to dismantle a violent inner-city gang, of which Turner was a member.”

PREVIOUS: Knoxville Police hope conviction of gang members lead to more charges in unsolved cases

According to court documents, seven other charged members of the conspiracy previously pleaded guilty.

The trial revealed Turner used minors to commit his crimes and threated violence against others in connection with his crimes.

“Gang violence, coupled with armed trafficking of lethal drugs, has resulted in devastation and death within our community,” said U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III. “This sentence sends a powerful message that armed gang leaders who recruit and use minors to flood the community with drugs and who employ credible threats of violence in their crimes will face justice.”

Knoxville man sentenced to 18 months in prison for filing false CARES Act loans

The investigation was conducted by the Knoxville Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Postal Inspection Service, Cleveland Police Department, Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Department of Corrections, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives also assisted in this investigation by conducting drug and firearms analysis on seized evidence in the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 4

Robert Card
4d ago

if the courts would make it a 20 year sentence if your caught selling drugs mixed with fentanyl and make it 20 years hard labor that would stop Chinas plans using the Mexican and black gangs to committing murder on ower children if you do a study you'll see they are targeting ower white youths

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WATE

Young Dolph murder suspects appear in Memphis court for first time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two suspects in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph appeared before a judge in a Memphis court for the first time on Wednesday. Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith have been indicted and were arraigned Wednesday morning. Video of their appearance can be seen in the player at the top of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Glover
Person
Tony Willis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Illegal Drugs#Sentencing#Gang Violence#Dea#District Court#Organized Crimes Unit#Kpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WATE

Just got out of prison, need a job? TDOC hosting job fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you or someone you know has been recently released from jail or prison and is looking to reenter the workforce, there is an event coming up for you on Thursday, January 30th. The Tennessee Department of Correction and the Knoxville Community Resource Center are teaming up with the American Job […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy