ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Martin Shkreli ordered to return $64 million in drug profits

By Kierra Frazier
Axios
Axios
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli was ordered to return $64.6 million made in profit from ballooning the price of the life-saving drug Daraprim and is barred from the pharmaceutical industry, a federal judge ruled Friday. Driving the news:. Shkreli, often known as "Pharma Bro," is serving a seven-year prison...

www.axios.com

Comments / 2

Related
NME

Martin Shkreli ordered to repay more than $64million as he’s banned from pharmaceutical industry

Martin Shkreli, the disgraced pharmaceutical CEO who made headlines in 2015 for purchasing an exclusive Wu-Tang Clan album, has been barred from the drug industry. The incarcerated former hedge fund manager has been ordered to return the $64.6million (£47.2million) in profits that he made by price-gouging the drug Daraprim in 2015. He’s also been banned from ever working in the pharmaceutical industry again.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
TheDailyBeast

‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli Is Now Just a Very Broke Bro

The notorious “pharma bro” Martin Shkreli can kiss the pharmaceutical industry goodbye. A federal judge ruled Friday that Shkreli must return nearly $65 million in profits he and his company received by dramatically gouging the price of the anti-parasitic drug Daraprim in the name of capitalism. “Shkreli was the prime mover in this anticompetitive scheme,” U.S. District Court Judge Denise Cote wrote in a 135-page opinion. “It was his brainchild and he drove it each step of the way.” The order also bans Shkreli from participating in the pharmaceutical industry in any way. The ruling in the anti-trust suit comes more than a year after the Federal Trade Commission, along with seven states, brought Shkreli to court over the operation. Shkreli is separately serving a seven-year prison sentence for securities fraud.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Shkreli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generic Drug#Cdc#Vyera Pharmaceuticals#Ap#Fbi#Dallas Field Office#Congregation Beth Israel#Swat
The Independent

Starbucks ends its vaccine mandate for employees in wake of Supreme Court ruling

Starbucks has revoked its Covid vaccine mandate for employees, the company says.In a company memo, Starbucks CEO John Culver cited a recent Supreme Court decision rejecting the Biden administration’s call for all companies with over 100 employees to enforce a vaccine mandate.“We respect the court’s ruling and will comply,” Mr Culver wrote on Tuesday.Starbucks, which employs 228,000 Americans, unveiled its mandate less than three weeks ago. On 3 January, the company announced that all its employees must provide proof of vaccination or face weekly Covid testing.“We strongly encourage all US partners to get fully vaccinated by Feb 9,” Mr...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Biden to announce plan to distribute 400 million masks for free

The Biden administration will announce Wednesday that 400 million non-surgical N95 masks will be made available to the public for free at thousands of "convenient locations" across the U.S. Why it matters: This is the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in U.S. history, according to a White House official....
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Top U.S. business regulator Khan pushes more aggressive antitrust laws

One of the nation's top anti-monopoly regulators on Wednesday said the government is looking to expand its playbook on how to identify and block potentially harmful mergers or excessive industry consolidation. "As we have seen the growth of new technologies, the market dynamics have changed," said Lina Khan, chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission, in an interview with CNBC. "When you start to see trends toward consolidation, those can often be important moments for regulators to jump in." The FTC and U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday said they would seek public input on how to update government rules to prevent anti-competitive mergers. Biden administration officials contend old antitrust rules are inadequate to prevent harm to the economy since they are too narrowly focused on price fixing. Khan, 32, has said there's too little competition in too many industries and that it can stifle innovation or harm workers. Khan and other regulators are especially focused on large tech companies such as Facebook and Google . The FTC is now engaged in a lawsuit against Facebook.
ECONOMY
Axios

Government website for free COVID tests launches early

The website where Americans can request free, at-home rapid COVID-19 tests from the government launched Tuesday and is now accepting orders. Driving the news: The website went live in its beta phase and is operating at a limited capacity a day before its official launch. Every home in the U.S. is eligible for up to four COVID tests, according to the website.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
76K+
Followers
33K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy