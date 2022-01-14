ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gobert clears COVID protocols, to return to Jazz, report says

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
 5 days ago
Rudy Gobert has reportedly cleared COVID-19 protocols, and not a moment too soon for a reeling Jazz team.

ESPNs Tim MacMahon reports that Gobert and Rudy Gay have cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols, enabling them to rejoin the team ahead of Sunday's game at Denver.

Since Gobert was placed in the program on Jan. 6 , the Jazz have gone 1-4, losing their last four games, and falling into fourth place in the Western Conference standings.

It was the second time Utah's All-Star center had tested positive for COVID, the first time coming in March 2020 which caused the NBA to pause its season for four months.

