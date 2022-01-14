‘Fixin’ to shoot at people’: Search continues for shooter who killed Tampa Bay college football star

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 20 year old Sarasota man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at Ackerman Park in late December that left a Tampa Bay college football star dead , according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened just before 11:00 p.m. on December 29 at Ackerman Park located at 400 Apex Road in Sarasota. Authorities said roughly 40 to 50 people were gathered in the park when several shots rang out from the back seat of a passing vehicle.

An 18 year old was struck in the back and ultimately pronounced dead minutes later.

Following their investigation, detectives said the vehicle was driven by 20 year-old Kalvion Turner, of Sarasota, and 20 year-old Nyquan Priester, who was sitting in the back seat.

Other occupants in the vehicle later told police that Priester said, “I’m fixin’ to air this b—. I’m fixin’ to shoot at people,” just prior to the shooting.

On Thursday, Turner voluntarily turned himself in and faces a single count of principal to second degree murder with a firearm.

Detectives are still searching for Priester, who is wanted on single counts of second degree murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle within 1,000 feet of any person.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigations Section at (941)-861-4900.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.