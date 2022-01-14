ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Cox addresses limited mask supply, asks Utahns with COVID-19 symptoms to stay home

By Nancy Van Valkenburg
Gephardt Daily
Cover picture for the articleUTAH, Jan. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox on Friday addressed Utahns about the shifting COVID-19 landscape, and the changes he believes have been forced by the nature of the omicron variant. Among the changes announced for the state are:. A temporary halt to the test-to-stay...

