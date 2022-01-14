Gov. Cox addresses limited mask supply, asks Utahns with COVID-19 symptoms to stay home

An Oklahoma City school is asking for COVID-19 supply donations.A local school that caters to children experiencing homelessness is looking to help the families of its children.Positive Tomorrows said they are in urgent need of at-home test kits. The school said that they keep the tests on hand and rely heavily on them to keep kids safe and healthy in school.School leaders are trying to send kits home with kids whose families may not have access to reliable transportation.”These are kids coming from homeless families, there’s a lot of chaos going on,” said the president and C.E.O. of Positive Tomorrows, Susan Agel. “We need them to be in in-person school. So if we have a quantity of at-home tests here. If we have a child who’s showing some symptoms we can test them right away.”The school asked that anyone who might have extra kits, or who may be able to find kits, if they would consider donating them, so they can get it to a family who might not otherwise get tested.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO