Marvel Comics has revealed new details on the much anticipated new X-Men series Knights of X. Out April 13th, the series will be written by Tini Howard with art by Bob Quinn. “At the end of Excalibur, we saw Merlyn take control of all Otherworld, transforming the Starlight Citadel into the Lunatic Citadel and raging his war on mutants from Saturnyne’s former throne. Captain Britain stayed within when the gates fell, but even with the whole Corps at her side – it’ll take more than an army of one to bring down King Arthur and his Furies,” Howard explained. “You’ll recognize many of the Knights from Excalibur’s past – both my run and the classic – in a quest for a precious treasure that crashes our high fantasy tale into that most classic X-Men story – fighting for a(n Other)world that hates and fears them.”

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO