Ravalli County, MT

Skier reported missing at Lost Trail Ski Area

By MTN News
 5 days ago
Crews are looking for a skier from Colorado who has been reported missing.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says the 25-year-old man did not meet his ski party Thursday afternoon, at which time Lost Trail Ski Patrol began searching for the man.

Ravalli County Search and Rescue responded to the ski area and searched until the early morning hours with the help of a LifeFlight helicopter and using a thermal imaging drone.

MTN News

Holton says the search resumed early Friday with about 20 searchers, including Search and Rescue, the ski patrol and personnel, and members of the missing man's ski party.

Sheriff Holton is asking anyone who is at the Lost Trail Ski Area and sees any indication of where the man might have been to contact authorities.

Ravalli County Search and Rescue has set up an incident command post at Lost Trail to coordinate the search and receive information.

