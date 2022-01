Have you ever wondered exactly why you get that dreaded Blue Screen of Death on your laptop? Or maybe you can’t explain why your desktop has started running amazingly slowly lately. Or maybe why the WiFi gets so patchy sometimes. Or maybe why it’s so slow. Or what are those strange sounds the hard drive is making? Or why, oh why, is this piece of junk so freakin’ slow?!

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO