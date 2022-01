GREENSBORO, N.C. — The idea of working from home sounded great at first! Remember how excited you were to sleep in later and spend your workdays wearing your sweatpants or PJs? Now that your work-from-home life has extended into the second year of the pandemic, the concept behind logging on and living in the same space may not be as appealing.

