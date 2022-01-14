ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix raises prices on North America plans, stock pops

CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix raised monthly prices for its streaming service in the U.S., sending the stock...

www.cnbc.com

Popculture

Netflix's Newest Mystery Series by Popular Author Continues to Dominate Viewership Charts

Stay Close has been another mystery thriller hit for Netflix since it was released on New Year's Eve. The eight-episode limited series was based on the novel of the same name by Harlan Coben, who also scripted the show and is an executive producer. The show has been remaining in the Netflix Top 10 global charts since its premiere and climbing week after week.
Reuters

German producer prices register record 24.2% jump in December

BERLIN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - German producer prices rose 24.2% year on the year in December, with the record annual jump driven by higher energy prices, official data showed on Thursday. The jump from the previous December was the largest year-on-year increase for any month since the Federal Statistics Office...
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola to use self-driving vehicles to deliver its latest product launches

Coca-Cola Co. said Wednesday that it will use a limited number of self-driving vehicles to deliver its latest launches to customers in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. Starting today, customers can go to a special website to sign up for a delivery of the new items in less than an hour, while supplies last. Some of those packages will arrive via the robotic vehicles. The new items include Coca-Cola with Coffee Mocha, which joins a lineup that includes vanilla, the top-selling Coca-Cola with Coffee flavor, and caramel. Coca-Cola with Coffee launched in January 2021. The beverage giant has also unveiled new packaging for its Coca‑Cola Cherry, Coca‑Cola Vanilla and Coca‑Cola Cherry Vanilla drinks, as well as the zero-sugar versions of these items. Coca-Cola has made a series ofproduct announcements in recent weeks. The stock has run up 25% over the past year while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 14.6%.
