Billie Eilish, Machine Gun Kelly, Snoop Dogg, Lavender Country & More of the Week’s Biggest Winners (Jan. 14)

By Heran Mamo
Billboard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox join their pop-punk double-date partners for life Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on the journey to marriage following their engagement this week! But an unlikely pairing also seems to be in the works: Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and (not Julia Fox) Russian President...

Footwear News

Kanye West Takes Actress Julia Fox on NYC Date Wearing His New Favorite 17-Inch Boots

Kanye West is dating again and showing off his signature bold style while doing so. The “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” artist stepped out in New York for dinner and a Broadway show on Tuesday night with “Uncut Gems” actress Julia Fox. Mr. West dressed in a navy hooded sweatshirt with a black windbreaker jacket over top, gray jeans with a white paint splatter design and 17-inch Red Wing boots. The chunky black style, which hits just below the knee, looks to be built to take on all-weather situations, from heavy rain to snow. Likely due to the chill in Manhattan on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Following Dating Rumors, Audri Nix References Kanye West in Slinky ‘Miami Beach’ Track

Just after being photographed with Kanye West, the Puerto Rican singer Audri Nix has dropped a sleek, bilingual R&B track called “Miami Beach,” which directly references her meet up with the rapper. “I got caught by the paparazzi/We’re breaking the internet,” she sings over a gloomy beat that’s dotted with the sound of clicking cameras. “Who is that bitch on the balcony with Kanye West?” “Miami Beach” fits into the style Audri has honing since getting her start in Puerto Rico’s underground in the late-2010s. Over the last few years, she’s continued experimenting with minimalist strains of moody, sad-girl R&B, trap, and trip-hop. Her most recent EP, Trap Pop, came out in July of 2021 and played with slightly more upbeat touches of dembow and neo-soul.  She flexes her way through “Miami Beach,” declaring in the first verse, “This is the golden girl directly from the Caribbean/I’m on all the blogs, I know that you saw me everywhere.” Audri and West were first spotted lounging in a hotel on New Year’s Day; three days later, paparazzi took shots of them together outside a gated property in Miami. West has also been linked to the actress Julia Fox.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Page Six

Madonna hints Julia Fox will star in her biopic after Kanye West dinner

Madonna teased that Julia Fox may be the leading lady in her biopic after grabbing dinner with the actress and her new beau, Kanye West. “Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up…………………😎🎥🎬,” the Queen of Pop, 63, captioned a series of photos with Fox, 31, West, 44, Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown on Instagram Thursday.
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Holds Hands With Julia Fox & Kisses Her On Date Night

Things are heating up between Kanye West and Julia Fox — and these new PDA photos from their latest date night prove it!. Kanye West and Julia Fox didn’t hold back from packing on the PDA while out on a dinner date in Los Angeles on Jan. 12. The two were photographed leaving a restaurant while holding hands. Julia wore a leather crop top and matching, low-rise pants, which put her massive back tattoo on full display. In another shot, her back was to the camera as she and Ye wrapped their arms around each other and leaned in for a kiss. Meanwhile, Kanye looked more casual in dark wash jean and a sweatshirt.
Footwear News

Kanye West’s Girlfriend Julia Fox and Kim Kardashian Have Major Style Differences

Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox are two of the most-watched figures in pop culture right now. Though both have affiliated fashion transformations with the rapper Kanye West, their styles largely differ. After Fox’s burst onto the fashion circuit in 2019, the actress largely favors versatile pieces on the red carpet. Her ensembles often include midi-length dresses with silky textures or sequins, paired almost exclusively with black pointed-toe pumps. Occasionally, she’ll branch out in pointed-toe boots in a similar tone. She’s also been seen in midi skirts paired with bodysuits and turtlenecks, creating a contrasting effect. On the opposite side of the spectrum,...
BET

21 Savage Claims Kanye West Ended Relationship Kim Kardashian On Gunna’s New Album

21 Savage has formed his own opinion on Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian’s break-up — and is pointing at rapper Gunna’s new album DS4EVER. As one of the guest features on the latest project, 21 is heard on Gunna’s “Thought I Was Playing,” saying: “I’m your wifey surgeon, dawg I give her lip fillers/SF90 cost a M, dumped his glock like Ye did Kim.”
Page Six

Julia Fox wore same dress as Kim Kardashian before date with Kanye West

Call it fashion foreshadowing. Shortly before her Miami dinner date with Kanye West, Julia Fox stepped out in a dress made famous by the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian. The “Uncut Gems” actress, 31, wore Jean Paul Gaultier’s sheer striped gown — made to fit like a second skin and transform the wearer into a walking optical illusion — to Christian Louboutin’s “LoubIllusions” party during Paris Fashion Week in late September.
XXL Mag

Uncle Murda Says Lil Nas X Will Die of AIDS on New Track ‘Rap Up 2021′

As expected, Uncle Murda released his version of the "Rap Up 2021" and this iteration may be the most inflammatory yet, including a wild line about Lil Nas X. The Brooklyn rapper released the annual (always controversial) track on New Year's Day (Jan. 1). The song features 14 minutes of Lenny talking reckless, "respectfully," touching on all the goings on in hip-hop, urban and national news. Murda starts things off in eyebrow-raising fashion. "Lil Nas X gon' catch AIDS and die like Eazy-E/Hope the LGBTQ don't cancel me," Murda raps. "Like they tried to stop DaBaby from getting paid, when he was talking about how they be giving each other AIDS."
Reality Tea

Kanye West’s New Flame Julia Fox Recently Described Herself As A “Die-Hard OG” Fan Of The Kardashian Family; Julia Says She Wanted Kardashians “To Be [Her] Family”

It feels like every day we wake up to a new twist in the Kardashian family story. You’d think after nearly two decades of following this family that there would be a slow news day, but they’re few and far between. As the family prepares to debut Keeping Up With The Kardashians 2.0 on Hulu, […] The post Kanye West’s New Flame Julia Fox Recently Described Herself As A “Die-Hard OG” Fan Of The Kardashian Family; Julia Says She Wanted Kardashians “To Be [Her] Family” appeared first on Reality Tea.
The US Sun

Kanye West attends daughter Chicago’s birthday after saying Kim Kardashian ‘won’t share party address’ & begged for help

KANYE West attended his daughter Chicago's fourth birthday after he claimed ex Kim Kardashian ‘wouldn't share the party address’ and begged for help online. The rapper resorted to Instagram after he said he attempted - but failed - to reach multiple members of the Kardashian family about where they’re celebrating his little girl turning four on Saturday.
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Thinks Kanye West Looks 'Desperate' Going on Dates With Julia Fox

Kim Kardashian is on a romantic vacation with her Saturday Night Live sweetie, Pete Davidson, not having a care in the world. But don’t think she doesn’t have an opinion on her ex-husband Kanye West and his new girlfriend, Julia Fox. The SKIMS founder reportedly isn’t buying what West is selling because she thinks it’s just a “desperate attempt to make her jealous,” according to a U.S. Sun insider. No one can forget that just a short six weeks ago, the rapper was professing his love to Kardashian, saying he “needs to be back home” with his four children with Kim,...
StyleCaster

Megan Fox & MGK Are Engaged 3 Months After She Finalized Her Divorce With Brian Austin Green

Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with photos and videos from Barker’s proposal at...
Vulture

Machine Gun Kelly to Wed the Girl on His Teen Bedroom Wall

From “I am weed” to “I am wed.” Megan Fox said yes to marrying Colson Baker, a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly. The pair have been self-mythologizing an epic romance since they began dating, and the engagement ring Kelly had designed is no exception. “i know tradition is one ring,” he wrote on Instagram, “but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.” MGK said he proposed “beneath the same branches we fell in love under,” referring to the banyan tree mentioned in an interlude on Tickets to my Downfall that Fox appears on.
