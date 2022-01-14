ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Everyday Cheapskate: A cake that’s worth the wait

By Mary Hunt
Red Bluff Daily News
 6 days ago

What do Pat Benatar, George Foreman and I, your humble columnist, have in common? We were all born on the same day: Jan. 10! I only know this because someone gave me a 768-page book simply titled “The Portable Book of Birthdays.” Good thing, too, or I’d never have known that,...

www.redbluffdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Can't Wait To Try These Japanese Waffle Cake Treats

If you were to go to Japan and buy traditional taiyaki, you would likely get a cake shaped like a red seabream fish filled with red bean paste, per Tokyo Treat. Nowadays, the popular fish-shaped snack with a waffle-like exterior might be filled with custard, matcha cream, or chocolate, among other options. The snack has apparently not only won fans in Japan but has started to pop up in a very popular place in the United States. While you might not have seen a taiyaki vendor in your hometown yet, at least some excited shoppers can make their way to Costco to see what the buzz is all about.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Axios

Review: Minneapolis' Khâluna is worth the wait

I finally nabbed a reservation at Khâluna, a Southeast Asian restaurant in South Minneapolis by chef Ann Ahmed. The restaurant, bar and cooking studio opened in late October to rave reviews (and made our list of 2021's hottest restaurants). What I ordered: I went all out — starting with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Huron Daily Tribune

Everyday Cheapskate: How to remove rust stains from just about anything

If there's one subject that shows up in my inbox more often than any other, it has to be rust. Ugly, orange-ish stains on tubs, showers, toilets, washing machines, sinks and even stainless steel. One reader (who shall remain nameless, as I have hopelessly misplaced your message) wrote that tiny...
HOME & GARDEN
Chicago magazine

Community Tavern’s Fresh Take on Coconut Cake

As a kid, I’d eat coconut cake around Easter (yes, it definitely was shaped like a bunny), so I always think of it as a spring treat. In the deep winter, when there’s nothing I want more than a hint of warmth, I turn to Community Tavern’s fresh take. “My grandma wasn’t a great baker, but she made a rad coconut cake that has always stuck with me,” says director of operations Brenna Beato, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Joey. “I did my version in memory of her.” She spreads bright passion fruit curd between each layer of fluffy cake, slathers on coconut Swiss buttercream, and encrusts it with shredded coconut. The concoction sits atop togarashi-infused caramel, aligning it with the pan-Asian influences Joey incorporates into his savory dishes. With a little spice and some tartness to balance the sweetness, this coconut cake is my antidote to the seemingly never-ending winter. $10. 4038 N. Milwaukee Ave., Portage Park.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Benatar
Person
Mary Hunt
Person
George Foreman
Huron Daily Tribune

Everyday Cheapskate: Secondhand clothes, first-class style

While most retail stores are hanging on by a thread due to COVID-19's assault on the U.S. economy, thrift stores, specifically consignment stores, are having the opposite problem; business is booming! According to thredUP.com, a major secondhand shopping site, the resale apparel market will grow from $28 billion to $64 billion in the next five years.
APPAREL
devinenews.com

King’s Cake and hot cocoa

Last week in my column, I talked about King’s Cake and the Epiphany and I promised you that this week I would give you the recipe. My week was not much different than it usually is; first week of the month is always about meetings! I did opt out of one on Wednesday evening, I don’t like to drive at night and since the couple I attend with live as many miles east of Yoakum as I live west of Yoakum we meet at the hospital, as I feel safe leaving my car parked there. However, this means they have to leave home a little earlier to pick me up, an then after we get back, usually after 9:00 p.m., I have to drive home in a certain amount of traffic. Last time, I decided to go home, what I consider the “back way”, outskirts of town, country road, etc. Little did I know that not only had it rained while we were gone, since they were working on this road and I had to drive slowly, and when I looked at my car the next morning, it was covered in caliche dirt. What a mess, thanks to a son-in-law and his friend who came down a few days later, it was washed and clean before they went back home. The rest of last week was either rainy, cold, both or extremely foggy, which it is right now a little after 10 on Saturday morning.
FOOD & DRINKS
StyleCaster

HelloFresh Is Surprisingly Full of Insanely Delicious Veggie Meals—Here’s How to Order

I’ve been a vegetarian my entire life, so I understand the very real struggle that is finding and cooking delicious vegetarian recipes. And not just any old recipes, but ones that actually taste good and are also nutritious. Enter: HelloFresh, the meal kit delivery service you never knew you needed for delectable Veggie meals. Whether you’re a full-time vegetarian or simply want to have a nutritious start to the new year, HelloFresh has just what you need. I’m quite the HelloFresh veteran, since I’ve already ordered tons of boxes and tried a huge chunk of its Veggie recipes. These non-meat options...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Cakes#Coconut Cake#Frozen Food#Coconut Cream#Food Drink#Indian
KBTX.com

College Station cake artist makes groom’s cake to look like Dixie Chicken table

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This cake is going to make every Aggie jealous. It was designed by cake artist Steffany Bowling of Peace, Love, and Cakes in College Station. The wedding cake is a replica of a table at the Dixie Chicken in Northgate. It even features the Dixie Chicken’s distinct table carvings as well as an edible beer bottle, utensils, dominos, and Tijuana fries.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Robb Report

How to Make a Widow’s Kiss, the Apple Brandy Cocktail That’ll Make You Weak in the Knees

“As the scene opens, you are up in your grandmother’s attic opening the dusty steamer trunk she brought from Europe in 1914. You reverently turn back layer upon layer of old lace and brocade … unveiling a packet of old love letters tied in silk ribbon. Ancient dried rose petals flutter down from between the envelopes. “This is what the Widow’s Kiss is like. Sweet, complex and darkly golden, thought-provoking and introspective. It is a cocktail of fall turning toward winter and it wins [my] award as the most evocative drink ever. Have one by the fire.” — Ted Haigh, Vintage Spirits...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
marthastewart.com

What's the Best Way to Grease a Cake Pan?

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. After you've measured and mixed together ingredients, baked, and cooled a cake, the last thing you want is for it to get stuck in the pan. Thankfully, prepping a cake pan to help prevent this from happening is fairly straightforward, and you have several options for getting the job done. Rubbing a stick of cold butter around the pan, applying melted butter with a pastry brush, using an oil-based spray, and spreading vegetable shortening like Crisco around using a paper towel are all common methods for greasing a pan, but which one is best? For answers, we turned to the experts and asked them to weigh in on the best technique.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Cantonese beef is the perfect midweek meal

This is Cantonese cooking perfection, from the rich aromatic umami sauce and the tender beef fillet, right through to the little bit of background heat from the ground black pepper. “A true Cantonese classic!” says Kwoklyn Wan, author of 10-Minute Chinese Takeaway.Beef and onion with mixed peppersServes: 2Ingredients:2 tbsp vegetable oil200g sliced onion200g sliced mixed peppers300g beef fillet, cut into very thin slices2 tsp garlic purée2 tsp ginger purée1 tsp ground black pepperFor the sauce:250ml chicken stock1 tbsp Chinese rice wine (Shaoxing wine)1 tbsp oyster sauce2 tsp cornflourMethod:1. Combine the sauce ingredients in a bowl, mix well and set to...
RECIPES
Red Bluff Daily News

Smoked Texas beef brisket with Cabernet barbecue sauce recipe

This recipe for smoked Texas beef brisket with Cabernet barbecue sauce is from The Healthy Beef Cookbook. 1 boneless beef brisket, flat cut (2 1/2 to 3 pounds) 1 1/4 cups Cabernet Sauvignon or other dry red wine. 1/2 cup beer. 1/2 cup ketchup. 2 tablespoons soy sauce. 2 tablespoons...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy