Health Headlines: New study on COVID air movement, unvaccinated teens hospitalized, pregnancy and vaccine

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There is new research on how COVID acts in the air once it is exhaled.

The University of Bristol’s Aerosol Research Center just released a study , not yet peer reviewed.

Researchers found that the virus loses 90% of it’s contagious ability 20 minutes after becoming airborne and that most of that loss happens in the first five minutes of it reaching the air.



“So the risk is really when we’re closest to the individual who’s infected, the virus isn’t really hanging around for that long,” explains Yale Medicine Physician Jaimie Meyer .

The study showed the virus dropped it’s infectiousness faster in dry air, like typical indoor winter settings.

Meyer also talks about a New England Journal of Medicine study looking at 1,000 young people ages 13 to 18 hospitalized with COVID.

“All of these kids were unvaccinated. And many of them had underlying health conditions, including obesity.”

She points out the importance of vaccines, with the Pfizer vaccine 94% effective at preventing COVID hospitalizations. Only 53% of teens are fully vaccinated.

WEB EXTRA: Jaimie Meyer, an infectious disease doctor and associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, discusses these topics

With Yale Health reporting nearly half of pregnant women hospitalized are COVID-positive, Meyer stresses the protection the vaccine provides to mom and baby. COVID has shown to cause early delivery and low birth weight.

“You’re at a much higher risk for complications if you’re infected with covid than you are at risk of complications from the vaccine itself,” Meyer said.

A new study by Yale researchers of more than 46,000 pregnant women reveals the vaccine is safe for the woman and the unborn child.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.