OKCPS Extends Virtual Learning Into Next Week

Oklahoma City Public Schools announced Friday they will continue virtual learning into next week.

After Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, virtual learning will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The district said it plans to bring or all of its students for in-person learning on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

If a change in learning is made before Jan. 19, OKCPS said it will alert parents, students and staff no later than Tuesday night.

