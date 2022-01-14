ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKCPS Extends Virtual Learning Into Next Week

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OifxH_0dm3GipS00

Oklahoma City Public Schools announced Friday they will continue virtual learning into next week.

After Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, virtual learning will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The district said it plans to bring or all of its students for in-person learning on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

If a change in learning is made before Jan. 19, OKCPS said it will alert parents, students and staff no later than Tuesday night.

For an updated list on school closings or learning transitions throughout the Oklahoma City metro, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Gov. Stitt Authorizes Employees At State Agencies To Substitute Teach

Employees at Oklahoma state agencies will be authorized to substitute teach at schools across the state, part of an executive order issued by Gov. Kevin Stitt. The plan, announced Tuesday afternoon during a news conference, will be implemented by Oklahoma's Secretary of Education Ryan Walters. The announcement comes as many Oklahoma schools have been unable to staff classrooms adequately for in-person learning.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
Oklahoma City, OK
Education
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy