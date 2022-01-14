ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

Two more people charged in connection to 2021 Wood County murder

By Jessica Patterson
 5 days ago

WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two more people have been arrested in connection to a murder investigation out of Wood County West Virginia.

According to the Parkersburg Police Department, Vincent Cross, 30, and Rhonda Bay, 35, both of Parkersburg were arrested Thursday, Jan. 13. They have both been charged with “Accessory After the Fact to Murder” by a Wood County Grand Jury.

The Parkersburg PD says they were charged along with Victor Lee Thompson , 44, of Parkersburg, who was indicted for the murder of Darren Salaam Sr., 36, of Akron, Ohio in May of 2021.

At the time of the initial investigation, the Parkersburg PD said Thompson allegedly arrived at a home on 17th Avenue in Parkersburg on Sunday, May 30, as a passenger in a “dark-colored” Dodge truck. Officers said Thompson then entered the home and allegedly assaulted a female who was also in the home before he allegedly shot Salaam and then fled the scene as a passenger in the same truck he arrived in.

Thompson was arrested around June 8 at a Ritchie County trailer after a search that spanned parts of Wood, Wirt and Ritchie counties.

