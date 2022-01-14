Collection
Color. Sequins. Feathers. Daywear. These are the four main elements of Elie Saab’s pre-fall collection, in the order that they hit me. The designer will present his couture in a couple of weeks, but...www.vogue.com
Color. Sequins. Feathers. Daywear. These are the four main elements of Elie Saab’s pre-fall collection, in the order that they hit me. The designer will present his couture in a couple of weeks, but...www.vogue.com
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0