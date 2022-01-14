ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Hospitals struggling to keep up with pandemic cases

By Associated Press
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fHECO_0dm3GUQA00

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Medical Association is pleading with residents to get vaccinated and boosted and take other protective steps against COVID-19, saying that the state’s health care system “is buckling under the weight” of the current surge.

The physician groups' president said Friday that experts forecast the surge hasn't peaked and she said the state's health care system “cannot take much more." The association said patients “could inevitably be turned away, unable to find the care they so desperately need.”

Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has quintupled in the past two weeks..

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Parkview Medical Center suspends weekly testing for vaccine-exempt health care workers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Parkview Medical Center says the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has suspended their twice-weekly testing requirement for health care workers who have been exempted from the COVID-19 vaccine. Parkview, which is the largest health care system in Pueblo County, confirmed the update to KRDO Tuesday after we learned The post Parkview Medical Center suspends weekly testing for vaccine-exempt health care workers appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Health
City
Phoenix, AZ
wwnytv.com

Keeping in shape during the pandemic

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - You have to fight for what you believe in and for what you want. That’s why Johnnie Flynn didn’t hesitate to open BBJ Bootcamp and Fitness Center during the pandemic. “I’m passionate about what I do and I think this community deserves to...
OGDENSBURG, NY
YourCentralValley.com

Hospitals struggle with staffing shortages as COVID-19 cases surge in Central Valley

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – With the COVID-19 pandemic surging, hospitals in the Central Valley continue to feel the strain from staffing issues. Kaweah Health says the omicron variant is not only impacting its healthcare workers but they’re also seeing a spike in COVID hospitalizations. Community Regional Medical Center reports more than 220 healthcare workers […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Health System#Ap
okcfox.com

Companies struggle to keep up as US requests more COVID treatment pills

WASHINGTON (TND) — It could be early spring before the most effective COVID-19 treatments are readily available. That's after omicron cut the number of effective treatments in half. The only two proven to work against the new variant are the Pfizer anti-viral pill and the monoclonal antibody treatment manufactured...
PUBLIC HEALTH
butlerradio.com

COVID Cases Double Locally; Hospitalizations Up

COVID cases and hospitalizations are on the rise locally. According to the Department of Health, the number of cases more than doubled compared to last week in Butler County. There were more than 2,100 new cases this week. Hospitalizations also went up this week. Butler Memorial Hospital is treating 48...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
theedgemarkets.com

Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases

SYDNEY (Jan 18): Australia suffered its deadliest day of the pandemic on Tuesday as a fast-moving Omicron outbreak continued to push up hospitalisation rates to record levels, even as daily infections eased slightly. Australia is dealing with its worst Covid-19 outbreak, fuelled by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mynews13.com

Brevard County wildlife hospital struggles to find donors, keep volunteers

Nonprofits have been struggling during the pandemic as donations are down and they struggle to keep enough volunteers to operate. The Florida Wildlife Hospital treated more than 6,000 patients in 2021. Like most nonprofits, though, the organization has struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials say it has been difficult to...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy