Michigan averaging 18,557 new COVID-19 cases last two days
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The State of Michigan has confirmed 37,114 new COVID-19 cases and 251 deaths since Wednesday.
Of the 250 deaths announced today, 140 came from a vital records review.
The state’s new average is 18,557 new COVID-19 cases per day.
In the last reported batch of COVID-19 cases on Friday, the state averaged nearly 15,000 COVID-19 cases per day.
Around 64.3 percent of the state has gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Meanwhile, about 2.5 million people have gotten the booster shot.
