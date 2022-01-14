Michigan averaging 18,557 new COVID-19 cases last two days

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The State of Michigan has confirmed 37,114 new COVID-19 cases and 251 deaths since Wednesday.

Of the 250 deaths announced today, 140 came from a vital records review.

The state’s new average is 18,557 new COVID-19 cases per day.

In the last reported batch of COVID-19 cases on Friday, the state averaged nearly 15,000 COVID-19 cases per day.

Around 64.3 percent of the state has gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, about 2.5 million people have gotten the booster shot.

