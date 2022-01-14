ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Michigan averaging 18,557 new COVID-19 cases last two days

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b4xLd_0dm3GON200

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The State of Michigan has confirmed 37,114 new COVID-19 cases and 251 deaths since Wednesday.

Of the 250 deaths announced today, 140 came from a vital records review.

The state’s new average is 18,557 new COVID-19 cases per day.

In the last reported batch of COVID-19 cases on Friday, the state averaged nearly 15,000 COVID-19 cases per day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ZELn_0dm3GON200

Around 64.3 percent of the state has gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, about 2.5 million people have gotten the booster shot.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Lansing, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Lansing, MI
Coronavirus
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Lansing, MI
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Weather#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WLNS

Could marijuana treat symptoms of COVID-19? MSU expert says yes

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Could marijuana help treat COVID-19? That’s exactly what a professor at Michigan State University is researching. “It really is the only kind of plant that I’m aware of that makes these molecules,” said Norbert Kaminski, Ph.D. Professor, Pharmacology & Toxicology at MSU. Kaminski says there are certain compounds from the marijuana plant […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy