ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Sean of the South: Deviled Eggs

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary First off, I’d like to thank Miss Karen for telling me this story. Karen, you know who you are. Our story starts with a young man. This young man had a large snake tattoo on his neck, slithering upward onto his shaved scalp....

www.trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: Where the Redhead Grows

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South  Commentary My interview was scheduled for noon. It’s not every day you are a keynote speaker for Miss Bernice’s fourth-grade class career day, via video call. I wore a necktie. Miss Bernice’s class has been interviewing a lot of people lately about their careers by using video calls. […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Duluth News Tribune

Waiting Child: Sean

Sean, 15, is a charismatic, outgoing, and active teen who describes himself as a talkative guy who isn't shy. He likes remote control helicopters and cars, Legos and Star Wars. Sean enjoys playing video games, watching Netflix, hiking, and listening to music. He also enjoys being active and spending time outdoors doing things like biking, swimming, jumping on the trampoline and running. Sean's favorite class is science. Some of his favorite foods include cheese roll-ups, pizza, pizza rolls, slushies, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and plain rice with butter. Sean likes cats and dogs and would enjoy having a pet. Sean is open to living anywhere in Minnesota and to having siblings but would prefer there not be too many other children in the home. He would do best in a two-parent family who could provide him with one-on-one care and attention. Only Minnesota families are being considered at this time.
KIDS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Sliders, queso, deviled eggs a hall of fame feast for football fans

Gathering your team to plan for a truly memorable game day at home starts with almost everyone's favorite part of the festivities: the food. From meaty meals and zesty appetizers to sweet, long-lasting snacks, fuel your crowd with recipes that keep them coming back from kickoff to overtime. One superstar...
RECIPES
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bible Study#Hepatitis C#Tattoos#Crickets#Coke#Chanel No#Lily White Keds#Chlorinate
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ was not a real person, he was just a mythical character, said 40% of people in a church survey.

Humans have a weird habit of preaching to people who are greater than them. The same thing happened with one of the most important person of human history 'Jesus Christ.'. Recently, the England church held a survey of more than 4,000 people in which the church found forty percent of people believe that Jesus Christ was not a real person. The survey found that a quarter of people aged between 18 to 34 believed Jesus Christ was a mythical or fictional character.
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood's son is his dad's mini-me in rare family photo

Carrie Underwood delighted fans with a sneak peek at family life and a photo of her oldest son shows he's just like his dad. The country music star shares her boys, Isaiah, six, and Jacob, two, with ice-hockey star, Mike Fisher, and she gave a glimpse at their idyllic life in Tennessee on Instagram.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Tattoo
Food52

Green Rice With Jammy Eggs

Eggs and rice is one of those meals you know will be fine at worst, and euphoric at best. It also happens to be one of the most budget-friendly combinations. Both ingredients are as filling as they are cheap, so I probably make some iteration weekly: Maybe the eggs are scrambled with cheddar or fried crisp in olive oil. Maybe the rice is white or brown or long or short. Perhaps there are leftover roasted or pickled vegetables on the side. Or just hot sauce. Anything goes. When I want to make eggs and rice into a more refined (dare I say euphoric!) meal, something I’d just as soon make for a guest as I would eat straight from the mixing bowl, I make green rice and eggs.
RECIPES
tablemagazine.com

Egg Drop Soup

In a quart saucepan, heat bone broth until lightly simmering. In a bowl, crack eggs and lightly beat them. (it's okay if the white and yolk aren’t fully mixed) With a large spoon, stir your broth lightly in a circular motion to get a little whirlpool going. As the broth is being stirred, slowly add in your egg. Once the egg is being added, do not over stir. You want little ribbons of cooked egg.
RECIPES
eatingbirdfood.com

Egg White Omelette

This egg white omelette is fluffy, delicious and loaded with veggies. It comes together quickly and is a healthy way to kick start your day!. Somehow this is the first omelette recipe I’m sharing on the site! I love ordering omelettes when we go out for brunch but honestly rarely make them at home. I don’t know why… they’re super simple to make and so tasty!
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Chicken And The Egg

Downtown’s Egg Spot has a name that pretty much says it all. They serve eggs any style with a few slices of bacon and toast, or in one of their sandwiches, which are more like egg burgers in terms of shape and size. They also do $20 bottomless mimosas on the weekend. It’s a pretty casual spot, and the food won’t blow your mind - but it’s good for a quick breakfast if you’re short on time and patience.
RESTAURANTS
iheart.com

Teacher says she was fired for not meowing at student who identifies as cat

A substitute teacher says she was canned for not “identifying” with all of her students, including a young boy who claims to be a cat. In a TikTok video, a woman going by the handle @crazynamebridgetmichael claims she was let go for not meowing back at a student, who then stormed out of the classroom.
ANIMALS
Food Network

How to Poach Eggs

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Poaching eggs can be intimidating. What if they break apart instead of coming together into perfect little orbs? Honestly, that's the worst that can happen. But if you follow our step-by-step guide and perhaps even try out one of our recipes, we practically guarantee you'll have success. Brunch time is calling.
RECIPES
People

Jamie Lee Curtis 'Struggled with the Idea of Love' Due to '13 Divorces' in Her Immediate Family

Jamie Lee Curtis is reflecting on how her family's romantic relationships have affected the lens through which she views love today. In a heartfelt Instagram post accompanying a throwback black-and-white photo of her late parents Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, Jamie wrote Wednesday, "Once in a while when their images find me unexpectedly, I'm caught by not only their extreme beauty but their deep love and ambition."
RELATIONSHIPS
isthmus.com

Eggs, folded

After my monthly stint of delivering copies of Isthmus on the campus route — no, it’s not an episode of Undercover Boss; we staffers all take a route — I find myself wanting to stop somewhere for breakfast. This is a little weird since I’m not a breakfast-out kind of person. But in this instance I am already out and by the time I finish hauling papers, breakfast seems no longer an indulgence, but a necessity. Last month I pulled up in front of Taco Local on Williamson Street, more than ready for breakfast tacos.
MADISON, WI
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy