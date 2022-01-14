Sean of the South: Deviled Eggs

Eggs and rice is one of those meals you know will be fine at worst, and euphoric at best. It also happens to be one of the most budget-friendly combinations. Both ingredients are as filling as they are cheap, so I probably make some iteration weekly: Maybe the eggs are scrambled with cheddar or fried crisp in olive oil. Maybe the rice is white or brown or long or short. Perhaps there are leftover roasted or pickled vegetables on the side. Or just hot sauce. Anything goes. When I want to make eggs and rice into a more refined (dare I say euphoric!) meal, something I’d just as soon make for a guest as I would eat straight from the mixing bowl, I make green rice and eggs.

