Ways of Whales Webinar

KING-5
 5 days ago

Orca Network's annual Ways of Whales Workshop is a wonderful opportunity to learn more about the whales who live in the Salish Sea! The webinar will be a virtual Zoom event this year, held Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 10:00 am...

events.king5.com

Maui News

Maui’s whale of a tail

A humpback whale lifts its tail out of the water while cruising the coastline in Launiupoko this month. This pod traveling close to shore was one of many spotted as whale season heats up on Maui.
thelog.com

The Great Gray Whale Migration

Imagine what life would be like traveling from the Bering and Chukchi Seas all the way to Baja Mexico, and maybe adding a few miles if you decide to start a little bit further north towards the North Pole because the food is better? That’s clocking in between 5,000 to 7,000 miles one-way, all to enjoy a warm swim in the Mexican lagoons where gray whales will continue mating, calving, nursing, and socializing.
leadvilleherald

Godat is inspired by the Intelligent Whale

The following story, part two of which was reprinted here with minimal edits, originally appeared in the Carbonate Chronicle on Saturday, July 12, 1884. It was written by Orth Stein, famed teller of tall tales, as a follow-up to “A Hideous Visitor,” which appeared in the June 28, 1884 Carbonate Chronicle and was reprinted in the Oct. 14, 2021 Herald Democrat.
Upworthy

'Whale nerd' zoologist says 'mind completely blown' filming 1,000 fin whales in one spot

Conor Ryan has seen his fair share of whales, and his Twitter handle— @whale_nerd —isn't just a cutesy nickname. Ryan was just 14 years old when he published his first peer-reviewed scientific paper on killer whales with his best friend, Peter Wilson, in 2001. As a wildlife photographer , a zoologist specializing in marine biology and an expert in baleen whales and small cetaceans, he knows when he's looking at something special in the sea.
#Orca Whales#Citizen Science#Beluga Whales#Orca Network#Ways Of Whales Workshop#Orcasound#The Whale Alert App
KING-5

6 ways to enjoy a date with your dog in Western Washington

SEATTLE — January is “Walk Your Dog” month, so here are six local ways to get outside and bond with your furry friends!. Set right next to the water, the designated off-leash area allows dogs to run - and swim - free. It's one of the few Puget Sound public beaches open to dogs. If tidal rock is too much for delicate paws, there's also a more traditional dog park setting to enjoy (and plenty of parking for humans)
