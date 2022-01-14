Ways of Whales Webinar

Researchers looking for the wrecked remains of a Second World War destroyer ship have instead found the deepest-dwelling squid ever recorded swimming about 6km below sea level.The bigfin squid, spotted swimming about 6,212m (20,380 ft) under the Philippine Sea just above the ocean floor, has become the deepest-swimming squid known to humans, beating the record of another squid discovered about 4.7km below the Pacific Ocean.Researchers, including Alan Jamieson from the University of Western Australia, also found four cirrate octopuses during the dive.This was the second time the octopuses, which have fins and measure between 6,212m and 6,224m, were observed at...
